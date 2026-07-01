Subscribe
Close
lil wayne

Lil Wayne Says A Verzuz Would Have To Be Against Himself

Lil Wayne Says A Verzuz Would Have To Be Against Himself, “I Got Too Much Material”

It’s safe to say fans shouldn’t expect to see Lil Wayne on a Verzuz safe anytime soon, unless he’s battling himself. 

Published on July 1, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Wayne In Concert - Detroit, MI
Source: Scott Legato / Getty

It’s safe to say fans shouldn’t expect to see Lil Wayne on a Verzuz safe anytime soon, unless he’s battling himself. 

DJ Drama recently released the full episode of his Gangsta Grillz podcast featuring Weezy, which was originally recorded in 2023. During the conversation, the New Orleans legend was asked if he’d ever participate in a Verzuz battle. His answer was peak Tunechi, saying the only opponent worthy of facing him is…himself.

“The only thing that would make sense to me if it was Album Wayne vs Mixtape Wayne or Features Wayne, or something like that. I got too much material.”

Wayne doubled down on his stance, explaining that his competitive nature would make it difficult to face another artist without completely washing them.

“It’s not that no artist can, it’s that I’m too competitive. I wouldn’t want to embarrass anyone and if I am competing against someone, I will embarrass you, I don’t wanna embarrass nobody.”

According to the self-proclaimed Best Rapper Alive, he’s also looking out for his peers. Wayne joked that one bad Verzuz matchup could derail an artist’s career, and he’d rather not have that on his conscience.

Outside of hypothetical battles, Tunechi is back on the road with his 20 Years Of Carter Classics Tour, making stops in New York, Texas, California, and several other cities whil celebrating one of Hip-Hop’s most iconic album series.

With a catalog that spans decades, Wayne believes the only competition worth of his résumé is himself.


Related Tags

lil wayne verzuz

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons Plans Return To The NBA

Cassius Life
A hand holding a bottle of Sagamore Bourbon against a backdrop of trees and a blue sky.

Sagamore Spirit Unveils New High Rye Straight Bourbon Release

Cassius Life
OWN's Love & Marriage: Huntsville Event with Carlos King

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Star Marsau Scott Speaks Out After Arrest For Assault & Harassment

Bossip
Two headshot images side-by-side: a man in a gray suit and a man with a beard speaking into a microphone.

Top Five: Chris Rock Dubs Druski The 'Best Host Ever' After His Hosting Gig At The BET Awards--'You Offically Retired Me'

Bossip
Trending
Great American State Fair, Washington DC
16 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump’s Great American Fair Was An Epic Flop

Comments
Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN
6 Items
T.I.  |  Written By Weso

T.I.’s Long-Awaited ‘Kill The King’ Album Is Here, Social Media Reacts

Comments
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Muni Long Reveals Lupus Battle Led To Double Lung Transplant

Comments
Papoose Wants LeBron James In New York, Tells Knicks Fans To Stop Acting Funny
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Papoose Wants LeBron James In New York, Tells Knicks Fans To Stop Acting Funny

Comments
2024 Dreamville Music Festival
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk’s Attorney Says Even Law Enforcement Is Telling Him “Free Durk”

Comments
Trending
Three individuals wearing casual clothing, one wearing a jersey with the number 5 and the text "LAREEZY", another wearing a fur coat, and the third with a serious expression.
13 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

XXL Freshman Class Of 2026: An Old Head’s Guide To The New Wave Of Hip-Hop

Comments
Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Is Hosting A “Janice-Only” Apology Party Tour 

Comments
August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London
Culture  |  Written By Weso

August Alsina Calls Out Young Thug Over Recent Comments About Sexuality

Comments
'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Comments
A dark, industrial-style room with shelves displaying various sports jerseys and memorabilia behind glass panels. The room is illuminated by bright lighting, creating a dramatic, museum-like atmosphere.
2 Items
jay-z  |  Written By Martin Berrios

JAŸ-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Turns 30 With Citywide NYC Celebrations

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close