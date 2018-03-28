ShutdownGroupon: Groupon Apologizes For “N*gger Brown” Boots Ad, Twitter Wants Blood

Someone in the offices of Groupon should already have their pink slip after an advertisement on the site featured a racist slur. An ad for “n*gger-brown” boots was featured on the deals site, prompting users on Twitter to call for a boycott.

Screenshots from outraged customers started making the rounds on social media Wednesday, showing a listing for Women’s Fringed Suede Moccasin Boots with the color described as “N***er Brown.” The color description also showed up on other boot listings on the site.

Shortly afterward, the VP of Global Communications for the company issued a statement, saying “We are appalled that this language was displayed on our site … this is completely unacceptable and violates our policies — to say nothing of our values.”

He added that Groupon immediately removed the product and the third-party seller who listed it from its marketplace once it was made aware of the racial slur.

So our question is, does anyone at Groupon screen what these third-party sellers are pushing or is it just put up anything for the hell of it? How does the word “n*gger” slide past the eyes of the web team that uploads content? Unless they thought “n*gger” was a kind descriptor, it does seem pretty inexcusable, right?

We wonder if Tiffany Haddish is still rolling with the Groupon squad.

Groupon will not be getting anymore of my money, how can you use such a racist word in your descriptions. Happened more then once. @Groupon, @TiffanyHaddish, @nurse_shay pic.twitter.com/bPYldFwkdd — Deirdre Wiggs (@wiggs_deirdre) March 28, 2018

LOL my place of employment is all over the news for having racist products with nigger in the title. Im honestly not surpised lol https://t.co/9Y0LMdoCgt — Big Homie Senpai (@DaddyTallTees) March 28, 2018

