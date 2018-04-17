Travis Scott & Quavo “Black & Chinese,” Ty Dolla $ign, Future & Swae Lee “Don’t Judge Me” & More | Daily Visuals 4.17.18

In case y’all already forgot that Travis Scott and Quavo dropped a joint project in 2017, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, they’ve come through to remind y’all that it did happen.

Today Quavo and Travis Scott revisit their months old project and drop a clip for “Black & Chinese” which features the two rappers flaunting heavy ice and thick women in bikinis.

Not to be outdone, Ty Dolla $ign, Future, and Swae Lee show off their frozen buckets of water on their chests in the tripped out visuals to “Don’t Judge Me.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Logic, Skooly, and more.

TRAVIS SCOTT & QUAVO – “BLACK & CHINESE”

TY DOLLA $IGN FT. FUTURE & SWAE LEE – “DON’T JUDGE ME”

LOGIC FT. MARSHMELLOW – “EVERYDAY”

SKOOLY – “REALLY RICH”

TROUBLE – “SELFISH”

BLU & NOTTZ – “HEAVEN ON EARTH”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “JUMANJI”

QUINCY – “DON’T KNOW NOTHING”