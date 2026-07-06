“You An Opp”: Josh Hart Congratulates Mitchell Robinson On Celtics Contract

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

We’re only a few weeks into the NBA offseason and while teams scramble to trade for marquee names in an attempt to compete with the reigning NBA Champions the New York Knicks (whoever thought that sentence would ever be written?), the Knicks’ chances at repeating took a big blow after losing backup center, Mitchell Robinson, to their division rivals, the Boston Celtics.

Agreeing to sign with Beantown for a cool three-year $47.4 million contract, Mitchell Robinson’s days as the longest- tenured Knick are over as he teams up with Jason Tatum and Paul George (for whom Jalyen Brown was just traded) over at TD Garden in the northeast.

Though many Knicks fans immediately took to social media to express their anger and disappointment in Big Mitch for not wanting to run it back, his teammate Josh Hart congratulated him on securing the big bag while reminding him he’s now the enemy in an IG Story: “Bag well deserved Champ! You an Opp now tho,” Hart wrote.

While it’s understandable that Knicks fans feel a way about Mitch ditching chopped cheese for clam chowdah, Knicks owner James Dolan made it clear following the Knicks winning the NBA Championship that he does not want to go into the second apron of the NBA salary cap. In other words, one of their free agents was either going to get shortchanged big time or not get a contract offer at all. Unfortunately, it seems that person turned out to be fan-favorite rebounder and shot- blocker, Mitchell Robinson.

Knicks fans will forever be grateful to Mitchell Robinson for grabbing that big-time rebound at the end of Game 5 that helped seal the Knicks’ first championship victory in half a century. Still, he should expect no mercy from the city that never sleeps once the 2026-2027 NBA Playoffs begin and he visits the Garden draped in white and Celtic green attire. Better work on those free throws, homie, cause we’re hacking a Mitch like a MF come playoff time.

How do y’all feel about Mitchell Robinson leaving the Knicks to sign with the Boston Celtics? Well-deserved payday or betrayal of the highest order? Let us know in the comments section below.