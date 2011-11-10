Drake Finally Speaks On Little Brother

Drake Finally Addresses Little Brother Conflict, “That Was My Fault & I Do Apologize To Phonte”

Drake has a habit of giving credit and praise to people who he claims inspired him but in the case of Phonte and Little Brother, they could use a little more than a shout out.

Young Aubrey dedicated his BMI award to Phonte, which is a tad extreme if you ask me. Well it is since he’s not on Thank Me Later or Take Care because the guy could use some more exposure since he’s been an inspiration.

But anyway, Drizzy explained the situation in the Village Voice.

“With me and Tay, I kinda dropped the ball on a feature he needed me to do, just being 100% honest.

I really wanted to do a record with him, and we actually did do a record for my album, and then something happened with the producer and the beat, and it started getting funny so I had to scrap the record.

And then he was like, ‘Well, can you do this feature for me,’ and at the time I was trying to find my sound and trying to figure out what this album was going to be about, and I kind of let it slip through the cracks.

That was my fault, and I do apologize to Phonte for that. But I still want to make it happen; I talked to 9th Wonder about trying to make it happen, we’ll get it eventually. He knows he’s one of the biggest influences on my career.”

Phonte loved the dedication but would rather the feature. He told The Source, “That, to me, seems like a more tangible way of showing gratitude. But with that said, I’m still a fan and I think he’s an incredibly talented artist. When Take Care drops, he’s got my money.”

No love for Rapper Pooh?