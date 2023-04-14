Fivio Foreign “Hot Sauce,” Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj “Princess Diana” & More | Daily Visuals 4.14.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

2022 was a helluva year for Brooklyn drill rapper as he dropped his debut album, B.I.B.L.E. and for a minute was the hottest rapper in the game, but can he repeat the same successful formula in 2023? Looks like we’re about to find out.

Coming through with some new visuals to his latest cut “Hot Sauce,” Fivio Foreign takes to the streets with his peoples and a flame thrower in hand because Fivio is hellbent on making the block hot for the Summer of 2023. Luckily he has all that ice on his person to keep him cool while spittin’ that hot fiyah like Dylan.

Speaking of having huge 2022’s, Ice Spice doesn’t seem to be the one-hit wonder many are trying to label her as now that she has the Queen rapper riding alongside her. Linking up with Nicki Minaj for the clip to “Princess Diana,” Spice and Minaj get their Barbie world on and turn up in a lavish pink bedroom and lowkey bring to life the actual ménage that most men dream about these days. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud, Dawn Richard, and more.

