HHW Gaming: Over A Million Slayers Sliced Up Zombies In ‘Dead Island 2’ In Just Three Days

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you build it, they will slay. The extra long wait for DI 2 only built up hype for the game.

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios’ long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s Dead Island is a hit.

A recent press release notes over a million players embarked on the journey to escape “HELL-A,” slaying billions of zombies just three days after the games launch.

Per Plaion Games:

Following Friday’s global launch of Dead Island 2, Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios are excited to share that the long-awaited new entry in the zombie-slaying franchise has sold over 1 million copies after just three days on sale.

Dead Island 2 has won over fans from around the world, with countless players snapping up a copy of the drop-dead gore-geous game over the weekend.

Dead Island 2 by the numbers:

Over 1 million copies of DI 2 sold during its first weekend 11 million total hours played 28 million player deaths (over twice the population of Los Angeles) 45 million zombies sliced in half 756 million zombie limbs hacked off 1.1 billion total number of zombies slayed



Those are impressive numbers for a game that went through absolute development hell. Before Dambuster Studios finally got the game across the finish line, Dying Light and Dying Light 2 developer Techland, Spec Ops: The Line creators Yager Development and Hood: Outlaws & Legends studio Sumo Digital tried to bring Dead Island 2 to fans.

What Did We Think of Dead Island 2

In our full review of the game, we found it to be enjoyable, delivering on the one core aspect: finding all kinds of ways to kill zombies, vastly improving on the original game.

Per HHW Gaming:

Dead Island 2 isn’t a classic, nor will it be in the discussion for Game of The Year, but it’s one of those cases where you get an enjoyable video game, but the price could have been just a tad bit lower.

The game is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

—

Photo: Dambuster Studios / Plaion Games / Deep Silver / Dead Island 2