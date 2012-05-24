Jadakiss Celebrates Consignment Mixtape & Birthday In Atlanta [VIDEO]

Last night, Jadakiss celebrated his birthday in conjunction with the success of his Consignment mixtape at Atlanta’s Gold Room. Al Qaeda Jada quietly achieved a platinum rating for his Gangsta Grillz effort.

The Yonkers rapper’s project has been quietly heralded and overshadowed because of Meek Mill’s Dreamchasers 2 acheiving higher numbers in such a short period in time. Nevertheless, congratulations to the D-Block general on his recent success. Watch the video below.

Photo: YouTubbe