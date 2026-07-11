Subscribe
Close
Music

JAŸ-Z Sports Fresh Haircut To Rock Yankee Stadium Night 1

JAŸ-Z Sports Fresh Haircut To Rock Yankee Stadium, Social Media Reacts

Published on July 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two performers on stage, a man in a Yankees baseball cap and a woman in a black and white striped outfit, singing and dancing under colorful lighting.
Source: Courtesy of Roc Nation / Roc Nation

JAŸ-Z delivered. On his first of three scheduled concerts at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Friday (July 10), the Brooklyn rapper gave fans their money’s worth with special guests and clutch song selection.

First off, you knew core memories were being activated when things kicked off with Beyoncé giving her hubby a fresh haircut. History has shown that when Jigga debuts a crispy Ceasar, a new album is on the way, allegedly. But that’s for another day.

On Friday night, Hova ran through most of his now 30-year-old debut, Reasonable Doubt, and set things offs with “Politics As Usual,” except instead of Mary J. Blige, it was Bey who sung the hook.

Later on, and further keeping things in the family, Blue Ivy hit the piano during a rendition of “Feelin’ It.”

Of course, Nas came through, even if this show was in the BX. The Queensbridge MC performed his own “The World Is Yours” before assisting on Jay’s “Dead Presidents.” While the A-list guests and Roc-a-fella alumni like Memphis Bleek were all good looks, one particular guest stood out.

Near the close of the show JAŸ-Z welcoming Jaz-O to the stage. Give his OG his props. “Let me go off script real quick,” he said. “So the youngman standing here is Jaz-O, he’s from Marcy Projects…his house is where we’d go practice our routines, do all our little writing, sharpen our skills. If you gonna give anybody credit for me being with me on the stage tonight give it to the man JAZ-O. Let’s rap!”

From there the dynamic duo performed “Bring It On,” which is akin to nirvana to any tired and true Jigga fan.

But it isn’t a JAŸ-Z event if there isn’t some sort of controversy. During a freestyle, he addressed criticism for his album being sold at Target and seemingly aimed shots at former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick, saying the beloved, though blackballed, player signed an NDA with the league. However, many are pointing out that most any settlement involves an NDA.

Related Stories

Nevertheless, the overwhelming chatter is that Jigga done did it again. So now the question is, how is he going to up the anter for night two and three?

A person wearing a black leather jacket with the "NY" logo, standing in a dark setting and gesturing with their hands.
Source: Courtesy of Roc Nation / Roc Nation

See more reactions and photos of JAŸ-Z’s first night at Yankee Stadium below.

Can I get an encore…

Bars still fire…

Did y’all think it was only going to be Reasonable Doubt tracks?

Did they pay for those tickets?

A person in a dark outfit and hat performing on a dimly lit stage, with spotlights and a microphone stand visible.
Source: Courtesy of Roc Nation / Roc Nation
Two people embracing on a dimly lit stage, with a camera and other production equipment visible in the background.
Source: Courtesy of Roc Nation / Roc Nation

Related Tags

jay-z

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals

No, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Aren't Getting A Divorce

Cassius Life
2026 NBA Finals - Game Two

Spurs Announcer Fired Amid Alleged Cheating Scandal With Player’s Sister – Here’s What We Know

Cassius Life
Three women with glamorous hairstyles and makeup posing for photos. The woman on the left wears a white tank top, the middle woman wears a beige sweater, and the woman on the right wears a pink fur coat.

Tamar Braxton Succinctly Shuts Down Continued Convos Over THAT Kandi & Monica Viral Video--'Y'all Are Draaaaaaaaaaaaaaaagging This'

Bossip
NFL: MAY 04 Stefon Diggs Assault Trial

Stefon Diggs' Male Sexual Assault Accuser Claims He Submitted Over 100 Pages of Messages With The NFL Star

Bossip
Trending
LANVIN LAB BY FUTURE
7 Items
Future  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Future’s New Album ‘The Real Me’

Comments
BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game
2 Items
Maino  |  Written By Martin Berrios

Maino Reveals His Hairline Has Been On An Installment Plan For 5 Years

Comments
Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan skyscrapers. New York City, New York, USA.
2 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Couple Arrested For Zany Proposal Atop Empire State Building

Comments
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks
Sports  |  Written By O Mazariego

“You An Opp”: Josh Hart Congratulates Mitchell Robinson On Celtics Contract

Comments
Schiaparelli - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027
2 Items
Music  |  Written By Martin Berrios

Bad Bunny Scores Partial Win In $40M Lawsuit Filed By Ex-Girlfriend

Comments
Trending
Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Diddy  |  Written By Weso

Diddy Seen Taking Daily Walk At FCI Fort Dix In New Footage

Comments
Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger’s Wife For Defamation

Comments
A man with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt and necklace, looking directly at the camera.
15 Items
Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Infamous Twitter Star @Son_ImSleep Allegedly Shot & Killed In Florida

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
BET+'s "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Closure + Cocktails Event
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By Tron Snow

The Plot Thickens: Estranged Wife of Big Tigger, Alicia Brown, Arrested On Kidnapping Charges

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close