Subscribe
Close
GALLERY

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Donald Trump has weighed in on a recent skit from Druski, and made it clear he wasn’t feeling it.

Published on April 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks
Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSK/@druski / Getty/Instagram

Donald Trump has weighed in on a recent skit from Druski, and made it clear he wasn’t feeling it.

The comedian posted a viral video mocking what appeared to be Erika Kirk, titled “How Conservative Women in America Act.” The skit quickly gained traction online, racking up more than 180 million views across social media platforms.

During a recent speech, Trump urged Kirk to take legal action Druski over the video.

“I think you should sue them…I told her, you ought sue some of these…They’re so jealous of Erika. I said, you ought to sue, I can say, you’re not allowed to say this, you have to be nicer. Sue their a** off.”

Following Trump’s comments, rumors surfaced that Kirk was considering moving forward with legal action. However, according to Newsweek, no legal steps have been taken against Druski.

“Any claim that a cease and desist was issued to Druski is absolutely false.”

The rest of social media found the skit funny and spot-on. Some users online saying, “The same people who are mad about this were all laughing and making memes of George Floyd when he passed away, but this is somehow ‘too far”

Check out the full reactions below.

W tweet

Will Druski make a skit out of this next?

That part.

Make it make sense.

Plot twist.

Related Tags

Donald Trump druski

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

    LeBron James Rants About Hating Memphis & Social Media Jumps Him For It

    Cassius Life
    NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Phoenix

    Dawn Staley Heads to Championship Game As Geno Auriemma Crashes Out, Social Media Rips Him

    Cassius Life
    Glorilla & Project Pat Toronto Raptors v Memphis Grizzlies

    Big Glo, No Kid! GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Shows Off Snatched Waist At Raptors Vs Grizzlies Game

    Bossip
    Cardi B x Bia

    'Pretty & Peaceful AF' Cardi B Tells Fans Not To Bully Bia At Boston 'Little Miss Drama' Stop, Receives Proclamation From City

    Bossip
    Trending
    DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    DaBaby Says His Booking Fee Dropped After Homophobic Comments [Video]

    Comment
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Comment
    Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Young Thug Reportedly Checked Charleston White Backstage

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

    Comment
    Trending
    2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

    Comment
    TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob
    13 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

    Comment
    Nancy Metayer Bowen
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen Found Dead, Husband In Custody

    Comment
    Gunna Performs At The O2 Arena
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man Arrested For Sexual Assault At Gunna’s London Concert

    Comment
    Kanye West on Drink Champs
    kanye west  |  Written By Weso

    Kanye West Drops His Album ‘BULLY,’ Marks His First Solo Project In Five Years

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close