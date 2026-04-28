Subscribe
Close
jim jones

Jim Jones Puts Lowe’s Manager On Blast

Jim Jones Puts Lowe’s Manager On Blast After Police Called On Him

Jim Jones recently had an encounter at Lowe’s, which led to him calling out the store on social media.

Published on April 28, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jim Jones
Source: Bernard Beanz Smalls / Bernard Beanz Smalls,

Jim Jones recently had an encounter at Lowe’s, which led to him calling out the store on social media.

According to Capo, the situation started while he was shopping for locks and noticed a price listed at $78. He says a store manager then accused him of switched price tags in to get the item at a lower cost, which escalated the situation.

Things quickly went left, and police were ultimately called to the scene. The Harlem rapper shared his frustration online, saying the experience was both embarrassing and unnecessary.

“I went to one of my favorite places today @loweshomeimprovement and I was treated less than very embarrassing. Y’all know my first thought was to crash but I’ve learned I can’t handle every situation with that mentality cause it turns me being right into a wrong.”

He added that the entire situation stemmed from a pricing issue that he felt was mishandled by the store.

“Today I held my composer pretty well if you know me. All this over the fact they left the price on a item that was wrong and I wanted to make sure it was the right price. I was threatened to not be taking care of as a customer. I was rudely told to get out and they called the cops on me all because I knew I was right and they knew they was wrong so to hide it or scare me they tried to call the police.”

Lowe’s may have lost a loyal customer after this incident. 

Related Tags

jim jones Police

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Dallas Mavericks v Portland Trail Blazers

    Brick-Laying, Time-Wasting Klay Thompson Gets DRAGGED To Thee Ashiest Pits Of Hell For Allegedly Cheating On Megan Thee Stallion

    Bossip
    Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors

    Brandon Ingram Says GloRilla "Lit Me Up" After Saying She Gets On His Nerves

    Cassius Life
    Portland Trailblazers v San Antonio Spurs-Game One

    2026 NBA Playoffs: Where Every Series Stands Right Now

    Cassius Life
    Kamala Harris Rally

    BeyHive Buzz: Beyoncé Sparks Act III & Met Gala Speculation Frenzy With New Instagram Post

    Bossip
    Trending
    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
    12 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Megan Thee Stallion Says Klay Thompson Cheated On Her, Social Media Drags Benchwarmer

    Comment
    President Trump Makes a Statement From White House After Possible Shooting At WHCA Dinner
    19 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Hit Dog Hollering? : Donald Trump Reacts BIGLY To Jeffrey Epstein Mention During ’60 Minutes’ Interview

    Comment
    Ashley Gonzalez Houston Police Department Officer Fired Racist Rant
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Houston Police Department Fires Officer After Viral Racist Rant

    Comment
    17 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Candace Owens The Latest Recipient of Donald Trump’s Racist “Low IQ” Insult

    Comment
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Social Media Tells Trick Daddy “Uh Huh, Okay, Shut Up,” After He Trashes Older Women

    Comment
    Trending
    Jordan Brand x Nigel Sylvester
    Style & Fashion  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Nigel Sylvester Drops New Mobile Game In Anticipation For The Release Of His “Brick After Brick” Air Jordan 4

    Comment
    T.I. Birthday Celebration
    T.I.  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. & Tiny’s Son Major Harris Hits Senior Prom, Family Celebrates Him The Right Way

    Comment
    Sinthoro Upper
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Brooklyn Rapper Sinthoro Upper Shot & Killed By Stepson Over Weed Dispute

    Comment
    Ellie The Empress
    14 Items
    News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Baes & Baddies: Ellie The Empress Represents “The City Beautiful” With Style

    Comment
    Parking Lot Concert Series Presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017
    gucci mane  |  Written By Weso

    Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano Reportedly Freed After 5-Year Bid

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close