Travis Porter Talks New Album & Party Anthems With Mandii B & DJ Jazzy T At Birthday Bash XXX

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Travis Porter Locks In With Off The Clock At Birthday Bash XXX

Off the Clock’s Mandii B and DJ Jazzy T caught up with Travis Porter backstage at Hot 107.9’s sold-out Birthday Bash XXX, and the energy was already on ten. The trio talked about what fans can expect from their set, the mix of classic hits and new records, and how good it feels to give Atlanta exactly what it has been waiting for. With the show sold out for months, Jazzy T admitted Travis Porter were the act she was most excited to see hit the stage.

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Ready To Give ATL “New New And Old Old”

When asked what they were most looking forward to this year, the group said they were very excited to perform and ready to give the city what it has been missing. Fans can expect a blend of “new new and old old” as they dig into the deep Travis Porter catalog and sprinkle in fresh material. They joked about wanting to see Gucci perform and watching how long T.I.’s hat stays on his head, underscoring the family reunion feel of Birthday Bash XXX. For them, the night is about turning up with the city that supported them from the beginning.

New Album With DJ Spinz On The Way

Mandii B pressed for an exclusive on new music, and Travis Porter delivered. They revealed they have a new album on the way with DJ Spinz, locked in for a June release, teasing “it’s some real sh*t on there.” While they did not give an exact date, they joked it could drop “tomorrow,” emphasizing how close fans are to hearing the full project. The group described the album as a mix of vibes designed to leave listeners with their mouths open, always wondering what is coming next.

Day-One Love For Jazzy T And East Side Roots

The conversation also turned personal when Travis Porter reminded Jazzy T that they gave her first drop on her “Relax and Take Notes” mixtape. Jazzy shared how she is from the East Side, which made their early support even more meaningful. The group laughed about everyone being grown now, with kids and families, but made it clear the party energy is still the same. As they wrapped, Travis Porter promised they were going all the way up for Birthday Bash XXX before heading to the stage.

Travis Porter Talks New Album & Party Anthems With Mandii B & DJ Jazzy T At Birthday Bash XXX was originally published on hotspotatl.com