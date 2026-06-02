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Afro Plus Fest Returns To The DMV, Davido & More Headlining

Afro Plus Fest Returns To The DMV, Headlined By Davido, Alkaline & Wizkid

Afro Plus Fest, which made its debut in Washington, D.C. last year, is returning for a three-day event at Northwest Stadium Complex

Published on June 2, 2026
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Afro+ Fest 2026
Source: Nayab Jade

Afro Plus Fest (also known as Afro+ Fest) made its debut in Washington, D.C. in 2025 to a sold-out crowd with a bevy of music acts from across the African and Caribbean music scenes. Afro Plus Fest will return to the DMV region this summer, this time for three days with Davido, Alkaline, and Wizkid delivering headlining performances.

Billed as the world’s largest Afro-Caribbean Hip-Hop festival, Afro Plus Fest is reimagining its largely successful first run by adding two days to the event for a weekend of revelry.

While the first festival took place in Washington, D.C., the festival organizers, working in partnership with the Prince George’s County Executive Office, are locking down Labor Day Weekend for an all-ages event at the Northwest Stadium Complex.

With headliners Davido, Alkaline, and Wizkid, each evening promises to deliver yet another stellar display of expert showmanship, African and Caribbean pride, and a celebratory atmosphere, given how deep the diaspora is within the DMV. The event is expecting up to 40,000 visitors each day throughout the weekend, spread across two stages.

Afro+ Fest 2026
Source: @APMWORLDMAG

With the tagline, “Africa, plus more,” all respect is due to the musical contributions of the continent and the nations across the Caribbean that will be well represented not only from the artists, but also from the patrons as well. Those in attendance can expect to hear flavors from the genres of Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, Dancehall, Amapiano, Soca, R&B, and Hip-Hop.

Along with the aforementioned headliners, special guests include Lil Baby and Latto, and Hip-Hop stars Chief Keef and Sexyy Red will also grace the stages. The inclusion of Latto is fitting for this year’s event as she linked up with Wizkid and Odeal for the track “Anxious” from Latto’s latest full-length, Big Mama.

There will also be appearances from Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, the aforementioned Odeal, Spice, Dexta Daps, Bien, Ruger, Fridayy, Victony, Young Jonn, Gabzy, Jada Kingdom, DJ Tunez, Ricky Platinum, No11, Poco Lee, Compozers, Kingsmen, and more.

Given that the event is held in the DMV, a special segment will be carved out to celebrate acts from the area, including Mannywellz, Foggie Raw, New Impressionz Band, Yung Manny, and Flow & Friends.

Last year’s festival drew over 20,000 attendees and impacted the local economy to the tune of millions. The goal for Afro Plus Fest this year is to surpass those numbers, with a projected 120,000 fans over the weekend taking in the sights and sounds of the festival.

“With the support of the Prince George’s County Executive Office and Northwest Stadium, Afro Plus Fest is bringing
the full diaspora home to Prince George’s County,” said Michael Awosanya, Founder and Executive Producer of
Afro Plus Fest. “We were raised in this county. This year is bigger because the community demanded it be bigger.
This one’s for the people who raised us.”

“Afro Plus Fest reflects the vibrancy, diversity, and global influence of Prince George’s County,” said County
Executive Aisha Braveboy. “This partnership represents more than entertainment; it is about economic growth,
cultural pride, tourism, and creating opportunities for local businesses, artists, and residents to benefit from an
international-scale event hosted right here in our county. We are proud to welcome thousands of visitors from
across the nation and around the world to experience the energy, excellence, and cultural richness that define
Prince George’s County.”

We urge readers to hurry and get their tickets now, as VIP and GA+ tickets were sold out within a day of last week’s announcement. The tiers that are left are GA and Platinum.

Afro Plus Fest will kick off on Friday, September 4, from 2 PM to 10 PM local time. Saturday, September 5, from 1 PM to 11 PM local time, and Sunday, September 6, from 1 PM to 10 PM local time. Doors open one hour before each day of the festival.

The Northwest Stadium Complex is situated near WMATA’s Morgan Boulevard station at 1600 Ring Rd, Landover, Maryland, and there will be official festival parking, rideshare access, and other options throughout the weekend. There will be local Black-owned food and fashion vendors onsite, along with other activations related to the event.

To learn more, please visit this website.

Photo: APMWORLDMAG/Nayab Jade

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