Jordan Brand To Cut Back On Air Jordan 1 Releases As The Sneakers Continue To Brick On Arrival

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

There was a time when the Air Jordan 1 was literally the most popular sneaker on the market with each new drop selling out within minutes of its release. But in recent years the classic silhouette has been relegated to bricks as sneaker heads have grown tired of the countless colorways that Jordan brand unleashed on the masses.

Well, it seems like the higher ups over at Nike have taken notice and have apparently decided to cut back on flooding the market with their one-time cash cow.

According to Sneakernews, Jordan Brand is looking to drastically reduce the number of Air Jordan 1 sneakers they release in the coming years as the silhouettes continue to sit on shelves for weeks and months each time they drop. Looking to reignite interest in the one-time grails, Jordan Brand even re-released classic color ways such as the black and red “Banned” in extremely limited quantities along with a massive release of the fan-favorite orange and black “Shattered Backboard” Jordan 1’s only to see the latter of the two brick and even go on sale weeks after it’s release.

Needless to say the resale market for the Air Jordan 1 is basically dead at this point and once that’s the case for a sneaker line, executives take notice and move accordingly.

Per Sneakernews:

Reducing supply is often viewed as a straightforward solution for restoring demand, but history suggests the answer is more complicated. Simply releasing fewer pairs does not automatically make consumers care more. If Jordan Brand hopes to restore the Air Jordan 1 High’s status, the strategy will likely require a broader reset that require halting the inline business altogether and reserve drops for truly meaningful moments. The silhouette would benefit from being treated as an event product saved for Holiday releases, original colorway retros, and carefully selected collaborations that bring fresh energy to the franchise.

Pricing also remains a growing concern. At a retail price approaching $200 for the High ’85 iteration, consumers are increasingly scrutinizing what they’re receiving in return—particularly for a largely leather-based silhouette that offers little in the way of modern performance technology

Whether or not this will lead to a resurgence in interest in the Air Jordan 1 is anyone’s guess, but don’t be surprised if the Air Jordan 3 and 4 suffer the same fate as Jordan Brand has been releasing all kinds of color ways of those silhouettes only to see them suffer the same fate as the Air Jordan 1 as of late.

What do y’all think about Jordan Brand reducing it’s releases of the Air Jordan 1? About time? Let us know in the comments section below.