Subscribe
Close
Music

Cam’ron Says He Isn’t Interested In Any Kind Of Dipset Reunion

Published on June 8, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Well, it looks like witnessing The LOX manhandle Dipset at the classic Verzuz battle of the summer of 2021 will be the last time we’ll see Cam’ron alongside his Harlem brethren on stage. Killa says he has no interest in being part of any Diplomats reunion anytime soon.

On a recent appearance on the Do You podcast, Cam chopped it up a bit with its hostesses, Jenny and Shy, who touched on the subject of a possible Dipset reunion happening in the future to which Cam bluntly stated, “Nah.” Looking to further explain his stance on such a thing actually happening, Cam made it clear that he has no interest in participating in such a reunion, saying, “Let me rephrase that, it could without me.”

“All I’m saying is I seen them do Dipset reunion shows without me… It’s mad members of Dipset. I’m just sayin’ I wouldn’t be there.”

Maybe seeing his former rap crew do shows without including him rubbed him the wrong way.

While explaining that Dipset had many more members than just himself, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana, Cam was simply explaining that they could “all gather up and do the reunion,” but he wouldn’t be part of such an effort.

For a minute there it really seemed like Cam, Jim, Juelz and Dame Dash were going to be ride-or-die Harlem bros forever, but alas, it was not meant to be. Money and ego will always have crazy effects on friendships.

Check out Cam break down his thoughts about a Dipset reunion around the 55-minute mark, and let us know your thoughts on his stance in the comments section below.

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Drew Sidora x Michael B. Jordan

Block Spinnin' & Sinnin'? #RHOA's Drew Sidora Reveals Michael B. Jordan Is The Only Ex Who Could Still Do THIS

Bossip
People are watching a movie at the movie theatre

Summer Movies Got Soul: Every Black-Led Film You Need To See This Season

Bossip

Trump Confirms He'll Attend NBA Finals In New York & Gets Accused Of Ruining The Vibes

Cassius Life
Laureus World Sports Awards 2026 - Arrivals

Simone Biles reveals health scare after 'almost dying'

Cassius Life
Trending
'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Comments
Stan Lee hand and footprint ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jul 2017
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Star Trek Star Nichelle Nichols’ Family Wins $13 Million In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Comments
10th Anniversary SHEEN Magazine Awards
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Jaguar Wright Gets Award At Mar-a-Lago, Raising Eyebrows

Comments
President Trump Makes An Announcement On Coal From The White House's Oval Office
10 Items
PHOTO OPS  |  Written By Tron Snow

Commander in Sleep Donald Trump Scraps Struggle Freedom 250 Music Festival

Comments
18 Items
Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Sexist Losers Are BIG MAD That Kratos Takes A Backseat To Faye In ‘God of War Laufey’

Comments
Trending
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

Latto Confirms “Gimme Dat” Addresses Cardi B’s Leaked Phone Call [Video]

Comments
"MobLand" Global Premiere – Arrivals
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Cassie Has Moved Out Of The United States, Per Court Documents

Comments
2023 Adult Video News Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lena The Plug Files For Divorce From Adam22

Comments
2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
3 Items
50 cent  |  Written By Martin Berrios

50 Cent Jokes Following Alleged Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
A Different World
11 Items
Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Gets A Release Date & New Teaser Trailer

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close