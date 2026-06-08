Cam’ron Says He Isn’t Interested In Any Kind Of Dipset Reunion

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Well, it looks like witnessing The LOX manhandle Dipset at the classic Verzuz battle of the summer of 2021 will be the last time we’ll see Cam’ron alongside his Harlem brethren on stage. Killa says he has no interest in being part of any Diplomats reunion anytime soon.

On a recent appearance on the Do You podcast, Cam chopped it up a bit with its hostesses, Jenny and Shy, who touched on the subject of a possible Dipset reunion happening in the future to which Cam bluntly stated, “Nah.” Looking to further explain his stance on such a thing actually happening, Cam made it clear that he has no interest in participating in such a reunion, saying, “Let me rephrase that, it could without me.”

“All I’m saying is I seen them do Dipset reunion shows without me… It’s mad members of Dipset. I’m just sayin’ I wouldn’t be there.”

Maybe seeing his former rap crew do shows without including him rubbed him the wrong way.

While explaining that Dipset had many more members than just himself, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana, Cam was simply explaining that they could “all gather up and do the reunion,” but he wouldn’t be part of such an effort.

For a minute there it really seemed like Cam, Jim, Juelz and Dame Dash were going to be ride-or-die Harlem bros forever, but alas, it was not meant to be. Money and ego will always have crazy effects on friendships.

Check out Cam break down his thoughts about a Dipset reunion around the 55-minute mark, and let us know your thoughts on his stance in the comments section below.