Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

JAŸ-Z Is Bringing His Cloud Bob & 40/40 To Fanatics Fest

JAŸ-Z Is Bringing The 40/40 Club Back To Fanatics Fest

Joining JAŸ-Z will be a "highly-curated" list of VIPs, and if it's anything like last year's event, you can expect to see some big names hit the 40/40 red carpet.

Published on June 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Fanatics Fest will be back for a third year, following a record-breaking second year that saw more than 125,000 fans, 300+ athletes and celebrities, and over 250 hobby shops and dealers attend the event.
  • Along with the 40/40 Activation, JAŸ-Z, who is the co-owner of the sports bar and lounge and co-founder and investor in Fanatics Betting and Gaming, will be in attendance.
  • Joining JAŸ-Z will be a "highly-curated" list of VIPs, and if it's anything like last year's event, you can expect to see some big names hit the 40/40 red carpet.
40/40 Club Pop-Up - Fanatics Fest
Michael Loccisano / JAŸ-Z / Fanatics Fest

When Fanatics Fest returns to the Jacob K. Javits Center, attendees can look forward to seeing JAŸ-Z’s iconic 40/40 Club activation.

Fanatics Fest will be back for a third year, following a record-breaking second year that saw more than 125,000 fans, 300+ athletes and celebrities, and over 250 hobby shops and dealers attend the event.

Also, unlike the 2025 event, this year’s Fanatics Fest will have a 25% larger presence at the Javits Center, featuring more live programming, larger brand activations, interactive fan experiences, autographs, and photos
opportunities and exclusive merchandise drops, and HOV’s 40/40 Club will be one of those experiences returning.

“Taking place at the Javits Center in New York City from July 16-19, Fanatics Fest NYC is bringing back an authentic version of the legendary The 40/40 Club that captures the essence of the Club’s signature blend of sports, luxury, and entertainment,” a press release reads. “Guests can expect an atmosphere that pays homage to The 40/40 Club’s rich legacy, complete with signature details like framed jerseys from the club archive, grand chandeliers, stadium seating, a culinary experience inspired by its original menu, specialty D’usse cocktails, Armand de Brignac, and a unique ambiance that made the original a favorite among the A-list crowd.”

JAŸ-Z & His Cloud Bob Will Be In The Building

Along with the 40/40 Activation, JAŸ-Z, who is the co-owner of the sports bar and lounge and co-founder and investor in Fanatics Betting and Gaming, will be in attendance.

Joining JAŸ-Z will be a “highly-curated” list of VIPs, and if it’s anything like last year’s event, you can expect to see some big names hit the 40/40 red carpet.

Last year’s attendees included JAŸ-Z, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft, Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Hailey Bieber, Tiffany Haddish, Derek Jeter, Spike Lee, Quavo, Livvy Dunne, Suni Lee, Emma Roberts, Marcelo Hernandez, Druski, Justin Gaethje, Jalen Rose, Odell Beckham Jr., Darrelle Revis, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, and more.

Related Tags

40/40 club jay-z

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Karmelo Anthony Austin Metcalf

Karmelo Anthony Trial: Teen Sentenced To 35 Years For The Murder Of Austin Metcalf

Bossip
Four portraits of young women with curly, dark hair and glamorous makeup. The women are posing in various settings, including outdoors and against a brick wall.

Villa Vixens: Meet The Too Tea Black Baddies Of 'Love Island' Season 8 Causing Copious Commotion

Bossip
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Michael" - Arrivals

Kai Cenat Announces Return Of Streamer University & Applications Flood Social Media

Cassius Life
A serious-looking man with blonde hair and a stern expression on the left. On the right, a basketball player in a white jersey jumps to shoot a basketball through a hoop.

Sleepy President Trump Booed & Blamed For Knicks Game 3 NBA Finals Loss To Spurs

Cassius Life
Trending
'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Comments
Stan Lee hand and footprint ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jul 2017
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Star Trek Star Nichelle Nichols’ Family Wins $13 Million In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Comments
President Trump Makes An Announcement On Coal From The White House's Oval Office
10 Items
PHOTO OPS  |  Written By Tron Snow

Commander in Sleep Donald Trump Scraps Struggle Freedom 250 Music Festival

Comments
2026 NBA Finals - Game Three
7 Items
Sports  |  Written By Robert Longfellow

Knicks Lose First Game Since April, Commander In Sleep Donald Trump To Blame

Comments
26 Items
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Summer Game Fest: All The Big Announcements

Comments
Trending
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

Latto Confirms “Gimme Dat” Addresses Cardi B’s Leaked Phone Call [Video]

Comments
2023 Adult Video News Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lena The Plug Files For Divorce From Adam22

Comments
Aerial Twilight View of Kingston Cityscape and Waterfront in Jamaica
Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Jamaica Suffered Islandwide Blackout, Power Has Returned

Comments
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
2 Items
Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Liar Liar: Charles Blow Takes Down MAGA Pundit On CNN

Comments
"MobLand" Global Premiere – Arrivals
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Cassie Has Moved Out Of The United States, Per Court Documents

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close