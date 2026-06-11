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'Resident Evil Veronica'

HHW Gaming x Summer Game Fest: Everything We Learned About ‘Resident Evil Veronica’

Resident Evil Veronica's producer, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, confirmed several details without spoiling much about the game, which is still in development.

Published on June 11, 2026
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  • Resident Evil Veronica will be a third-person survival game, not first-person like Resident Evil Requiem.
  • Claire Redfield is more hardened but not a super agent yet, with her story set 3 months after Resident Evil 2.
  • Capcom has no set process for determining which Resident Evil games get remade, focusing on expanding character narratives.
Resident Evil Veronica
Capcom / Resident Evil Veronica

One of the biggest reveals of Summer Game Fest was most definitely Resident Evil Veronica, and we are sharing what we learned about the upcoming remake.

Outside of the announcement trailer, we didn’t get to see any gameplay from Resident Evil Veronica, the remake of the beloved Resident Evil Code: Veronica.

Instead, we were treated to a Q&A session with Resident Evil Veronica’s producer, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, and he confirmed several details without spoiling much about the game, which is still in development.

There Is No Process When Determining What RE Game Gets A Remake

A bloodied, disheveled man in a dark coat raises his hand menacingly in a dimly lit setting, conveying a sense of horror and danger.
Capcom

During the session that followed a video breaking down the timelines of all the Resident Evil games leading up to Veronica, we asked Hirabayashi if there is a process when determining what games they are going to remake.

Hirabayashi revealed there is not, explaining “there is no set process” and that the plan was to jump into Claire’s story arc after wrapping up Leon’s stories in the remakes.

Resident Evil Veronica Will Be A Third-Person Game

Resident Evil Veronica
Capcom

The trailer gave many the impression that, like the recently released Resident Evil RequiemResident Evil Veronica would feature a first-person view, as there were moments when we were experiencing events directly from Claire’s point of view.

Hirabayashi shut that down by confirming that Resident Evil Veronica will be a third-person game, adding that the third-person camera is the “biggest impact” and it will be “resource-focused” like Resident Evil 2.

He also added that survival is the one thing that ties all of the games in the Resident Evil franchise together.

Claire Isn’t A Super Agent Yet, But Has Been Hardened By Her Resident Evil 2 Experience

A close-up portrait of a woman with red hair and a serious expression against a bright red background, with the text "RESIDENT EVIL Veronica" prominently displayed.
Capcom / Resident Evil Veronica

As far as how much Claire has evolved since escaping from the zombie-filled nightmare in Raccoon City, Hirabayashi explained that while she is a bit more hardened following the events of Resident Evil 2, she is no super agent yet, noting that Veronica takes place three months after the events of RE 2.

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“So during Resident Evil 2, she was a university student,” Hirabayashi said. “Veronica takes place about three months after the events of Resident Evil 2. So let’s just think about how that progression or how much change happened in about three months. So again, three months is not a lot of time. Of course, she has had training from her brother, and of course, she survived the incident in Raccoon City, so she’s not going to be the exact same character. But the portrayal of her and her style is going to be in alignment with that timeline and that history that we’re looking at for Veronica.”

Why They Dropped The Code & Will Steve Burnside Be In The Game?

There was speculation that Resident Evil Veronica would serve as the fifth game in the franchise, replacing Resident Evil 5. Still, Hirabayashi shut that down, explaining that the name change reflected Capcom’s desire to make the game just as important as the numbered titles in the franchise.

“We respect the original,” Hirabayashi explained, “but I’ll ask you to think about the titles of recent Resident Evil games, such as Village and Requiem.”

As for Steve Burnside being in the remake, it’s a safe bet he will return, but Hirabayashi didn’t outright confirm his appearance, but did say if he does show up, they will dig deeper into his story.

“Let’s say hypothetically that he is in the game, like we do in every remake title, we’re always looking for ways to dig deeper into characters to give them more dimension,” said Hirabayashi. “That goes for Claire, and might include Steve. We’ll have to wait and see.”

And wait and see, we shall do. Resident Evil Veronica arrives in 2027 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

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