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Blueface’s Music Royalties Redirected To Soulja Boy’s Ex

Blueface’s Music Royalties Redirected To Soulja Boy’s Ex Over Defamation Judgment

Published on June 12, 2026
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6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Blueface’s music money is reportedly being sent somewhere else these days. A court has ordered his royalties to be rerouted to settle a judgment.

As per TMZ, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has granted Jackilyn Martinez’s request to have Blueface’s music royalties from ASCAP and BMI redirected to her as part of a $123,000 defamation judgment against the rapper.

Martinez, who shares a child with Soulja Boy, was awarded a default judgment back in April 2025 after Blueface reportedly did not respond to the lawsuit she filed against him. In the original suit, Martinez was seeking $10 million, claiming Blueface defamed her during his messy social media back-and-forth with Soulja Boy.

The lawsuit stems from claims Blueface made online while trading shots with Soulja. According to TMZ, Blueface alleged that he had sex with Martinez the day before her baby shower and also suggested that Soulja Boy’s child could actually be his.

One of the posts at the center of the lawsuit read, “I don’t tell no lies … had [Jackilyn] bent over.” Blueface also added, “Tell Soulja get a DNA test that’s my child lil bro I’m the daddy now.”

Martinez pushed back on those claims in court documents, saying they were false. She said she had not been intimate with Blueface since 2018 and had not had any interaction with him since then. She also directly denied the baby shower allegation.

“I did not engage in any sexual activity with [Blueface] the day before my baby shower, or while I was pregnant. There is zero chance that [Blueface] is my child’s biological father,” Martinez said in court paperwork, according to TMZ.

The judgment awarded to Martinez was reportedly for $123,245, including $100,000 for pain and suffering. The judge declined to award punitive damages, but the debt has now put Blueface’s music checks in play.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, royalties connected to Blueface’s music sales through ASCAP and BMI will now go toward paying off what he owes Martinez. She is also reportedly suing Soulja Boy for child support over their child.

Blueface has had no shortage of legal drama in recent years, but this one is hitting a very specific pocket. When the music money starts getting redirected by the court, that is a different kind of consequence.

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You can view the clip of Blueface’s alleged comments below.

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