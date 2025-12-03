Lena The Plug Agrees To Sleep With Blueface On Camera

Lena The Plug is back in the news for reasons that won’t shock many, considering the working relationship she has with her husband, podcaster and professional voyuer, Adam22. Lena The Plug has now agreed to sleep with Blueface on camera, this after the mother of two of his children, Jaidyn Alexis, appeared on the Plug Talk podcast.

Fans of Adam22 and Lena The Plug are well aware that the Plug Talk podcast typically features the pair having sex with women who visit the set, and Lena has famously gotten it in with a professional or two herself for the camera.

In a social media post shared last week, Adam22 shared details of the Plug Talk episode with Jaidyn Alexis, and appeared to imply that the couple popped off a threesome for their OnlyFans-based show.

“Coming soon on @plugtalk we got @officialjaidynalexxis !!! Yes it was awkward cracking my boy’s baby mama but she was such a sweet and attentive lover that the whole thing was a breeze. Can’t wait to run it back for round 2! Dropping next week on OF,” read the quote from the post.

Blueface caught wind of Adam22’s post and went online with a video saying that he would take down Lena The Plug, who agreed to the scene but only if the “Thotiana” star gets tested. Lena returned fire with a video of her own, which you can see by clicking this link.

However, Big Ak aka Akademiks shared Blueface’s response to Lena The Plug, who shot down the idea because he’s not interested in Adam22 being in the room and taking in the scene.

Photo: Getty