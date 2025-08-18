Subscribe
Blueface Got Swole In The Joint, Fans On X Are Stunned

Published on August 18, 2025

Blueface Jail Flick 1

Blueface, who made headlines more for his antics outside the recording booth than anything else, is currently serving time after being arrested back in 2021 in connection with a battery case.  After new photos of Blueface surfaced online, fans are stunned at the newly swole rapper and public figure.

 

Blueface, 28, is currently serving four years at the Los Angeles County Jail for violating his probation for the battery case and has largely kept himself out of the public eye. After shuffling around several California prisons over the last year, his current situation appears to have his fitness up to snuff.

In a trio of photos posted to his Instagram page, the rapper born Johnathan Porter looks like he’s been putting up major weight in the yard with a much bulkier frame than we’re used to seeing. According to reports, Blueface was a former high school athlete who excelled at football but left his chase for the gridiron to pursue his rapping dreams.

The rapper broke out big with 2018’s “Thotiana,” a viral smash that went on to become a charting hit despite the Find The Beat artist’s difficulty in remaining on beat. He would also become infamous for dating former track athlete and media figure Chrisean Rock, the mother of one of his three children.

On X, reactions to the beefed-up Blueface images are all over the map. We’ve got those listed below.

Blueface Jail Flick 2

Photos: @bluefasebabyy / Instagram

