Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Andre Rison Spent Time In Jail For Impaired Driving Charge

Andre Rison Spent Weekend Behind Bars Over Impaired Driving Charge

Former NFL star Andre Rison pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge from 2025, and spent the weekend behind bars.

Published on June 15, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Headshot of an older African American man with gray curly hair and a serious expression.

Former NFL star Andre Rison found himself in a precarious position this past weekend, spending the entire time behind bars. According to a new report, Andre Rison pleaded guilty to a 2025 second-offense operating while intoxicated charge.

TMZ reports that Andre Rison, 59, pleaded guilty to the second-offense operating while intoxicated charge, which took place in August 2025 in Troy, Michigan. Although Rison was able to post a $5,000 bond, he was given a five-day jail sentence, along with 18 months of probation at his sentencing.

Rison also owes $2,300 in fines and fees in connection with the case. A charge of intoxication in a motor vehicle was tossed.

Some might recall that Rison was romantically involved with the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC fame. The pair’s relationship went through some tumultuous times after Lopes set fire to Rison’s shoes inside a bathtub and burned down his home. The rapper and entertainer was charged with first-degree arson. The pair were on and off between 1993 and 2001.

Photo: Oakland County Jail

Related Tags

arrest Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment Drunk Driving

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

The Official Little Miss Drama Tour Concert After Party Hosted By Cardi B

'The Streets Are Calling Me!' Cardi B & Her Peek-A-Boo Cheeks Go Bing Bong Ballistic Over Knicks Win, Parties With Quavo & Travis Scott

Bossip
Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration

R&BeEeEeE Regrets! Deiondra Sanders Reflects On Love Triangle Trauma After Jacquees' EXplosive Interview, Coach Prime Enters The Chat

Bossip
Four headshot portraits of diverse individuals: a woman with gold earrings, a man in a jacket, a man wearing a "Los Angeles The Hundreds" baseball cap, and a man with a serious expression.

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Exclusive: Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis & Sascha Penn Talk Lou Lou's Death

Cassius Life
A man comforting a woman in a dimly lit room. A woman with a serious expression. A man looking out a window.

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Recap: Raq & Kanan's Feud Immediately Causes Irreparable Harm To The Thomas Family

Cassius Life
Trending
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
UrbanDaddy Presents Grey Goose Le Melon Fruit Of Kings - Dallas
News  |  Written By Weso

DJ ASAP & Wife Hit With 40-Year Sentences In $30M Fraud Operation

Comments
The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Megan Thee Stallion Links With David Guetta & EJAE For Official FIFA World Cup Anthem

Comments
2026 NBA Finals - Game Three
7 Items
Sports  |  Written By Robert Longfellow

Knicks Lose First Game Since April, Commander In Sleep Donald Trump To Blame

Comments
'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Comments
Trending
Performers on stage in colorful, stylized outfits singing into microphones during a concert or performance event.
13 Items
Music  |  Written By Weso

Summer Smash 2026 Day 1: Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef & More Set The Tone In Chicago

Comments
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
2 Items
Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Liar Liar: Charles Blow Takes Down MAGA Pundit On CNN

Comments
2026 NBA Finals - Game Four
Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

Comments
NC State v Texas
Entertainment  |  Written By O Mazariego

Sir No Chill Charles Barkley Refers To Cardi B As “Cardi D’s” At NBA Finals Game 3

Comments
Birthday Bash XXX
soulja boy  |  Written By Weso

Soulja Boy Sends Kai Cenat The Most Aggressive Streamer University Application Yet

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close