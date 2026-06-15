Summer Smash 2026 Day 3: Playboi Carti Tells Fans He Has Another 20 Years Left In The Game

@therealkahlel x @itsanthony.g x @trampmidias

The final day of Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival was one for the books.

Before we get into how the night’s headliner proved exactly why he was chosen to close out the weekend, let’s talk about some of the standout performances that set the tone throughout Day 3.

Diamond and Teezus got things started with a bang on the SpeakerBox stage by bringing out Young Thug. The YSL presence was felt throughout the entire weekend.

On Friday, 1300 Saint was spotted around the festival grounds showing support for his crew despite not being scheduled to perform,

Speaking with Hip-Hop Wired, Saint called YSL the flyest collective in Hip-Hop while also giving Detroit rapper Peezy his flowers for his fashion sense.

“Peezy fly, everybody on YSL got swag, so we all competing with each other.”

When asked whether Young Thug, also known as Spider, had him beat in the style department, Saint jokingly shut that down.

“No hell, no. He wanna wear the gator vests and sh*t.”

Later in the day, Famous Dex reminded fans that his catalog still hits. While the Chicago rapper has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, the crowd knew every word and welcomed him home with open arms.

Fetty Wap may not have looked like the most obvious fit on paper for this festival, but his set quickly proved otherwise. Running through a string of hits, the New Jersey artist transported fans straight back to 2016. Simply put, Zoo still got it.

Right before the night’s final performance, Lil Baby took over the main stage and delivered exactly what fans came to see. Once “Drip Too Hard” came on, the entire festival turned into one giant sing-along.

Then came the closer.

Trying to explain a Playboi Carti performance on paper almost doesn’t do it justice. The impact of Cash Carti is something that probably deserves its own case study. Every record felt like the crowd’s favorite song. There were no filler moments, no dead spots, and no drop in energy.

The second King Vamp stepped on stage, and the mosh pits started forming. As the set continued, the chaos only intensified, with fans tossing random items into the air while rapping along to every lyric.

At one point, Carti paused to take a moment and told the crowd he felt like he still had another 20 years left in his career.

The 30-year-old rapper closed out Summer Smash by reminding everyone why he’s remained one of Hip-Hop’s most influential artists. Between an extensive catalog and a fan base that rides for him at every turn, Carti delivered a finale worthy of one of the biggest festivals in rap.

Check out the full recap of Day 3 from Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival below.