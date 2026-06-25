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Takeoff’s Parents Reportedly At Odds Over Wrongful Death Settlement

Takeoff's family is reportedly involved in a dispute over the settlement stemming from the late rapper’s wrongful death lawsuit.

Published on June 25, 2026
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Source: Jay L. Clendenin / Getty

The family of Takeoff is reportedly involved in a dispute over the settlement stemming from the late rapper’s wrongful death lawsuit.

According to reports, Takeoff’s mother, Titania Davenport, originally filed the wrongful death lawsuit following her son’s tragic passing in 2022. The family ultimately secured a settlement, though the exact amount has not been publicly disclosed. 

Now, Takeoff’s father, Kenneth Ball, is reportedly seeking half of the settlement proceeds. Davenport has pushed back against the request, arguing that Ball should not be entitled to an equal share. 

In court filings, Davenport reportedly claims that Ball was largely absent throughout Takeoff’s life and provided little financial or emotional support while she raised the Migos rapper.

She alleges that Ball offered only “negligible financial support and effectively no emotional support to his son.”

Despite those claims, Ball reportedly believes he is entitled to half of the settlement regardless of his level of involvement in Takeoff’s upbringing. 

Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston in November 2022. Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of killing the Atlanta rapper, is expected to begin trial later this year.

Since Takeoff’s death, Quavo and Offset have slowly begun reconnecting. The two have recently been spotted together in the studio, fueling speculation that new music could be on the way. Rumors have even circulated that the Migos members may revisit the group’s popular Culture series.

As the legal battle over the settlement continues, the dispute adds another difficult chapter to the aftermath of Takeoff’s untimely death.

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