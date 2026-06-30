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Oliver B AKA @oliver_yoyos Stuns At 2026 National Yo-Yo Contest

Last weekend, Oliver B, known as @oliver_yoyos on social media, stunned the crowd at the 2026 National Yo-Yo Conest.

Published on June 30, 2026
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A man in a suit holding a microphone, standing next to a smiling young boy in a gray t-shirt and black shorts.

A viral video displaying a young Black boy showing off some serious yo-yo skills has gone wide, and folks are wondering who the talented trickster is. His name is Oliver B, known as @oliver_yoyos on social media, and it appears he has a bright future ahead of him.

Based on what we could find on social media, young Oliver B is an expert at complex yo-yo tricks and shows off his talent quite vividly on his Instagram page.

We learned from Instagram that Oliver, who appears to be of elementary school age, made his first appearance at the 2026 National Yo-Yo Contest, which took place in Las Vegas last weekend.

In a post with yo-yo expert Graeme Steller, who also hosted the contest, Oliver shared his gratitude with his fans and spectators.

From IG:

Got to meet @gsteller !!! Pure entertainment!! If you EVER NEED AN MC you definitely need to call this guy!! Always had the crowd goin!! Thank you for making my first Nationals a great experience!!

We’re not going to pretend that we know how to break down yo-yo tricks, but in the video below, Oliver goes on for over a minute doing things most couldn’t even dream of doing with the toy. What is also heartwarming is that you can hear other young contestants on the side rooting for Oliver during his confident showing.

While Oliver placed third in the 10 to 12 1A group, he was gracious about it. Considering how much this story is moving hearts online, we can expect @oliver_yoyos to be a big-time star very soon.

Photo: Instagram/@oliver_yoyos

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