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Claressa Shields is Coming For Kaye Scott's Belts In ATL Fight

Claressa Shields is Coming For Kaye Scott’s Belts In History-Making ATL Match

Published on June 30, 2026
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  • Shields challenges middleweight champion Kaye Scott, putting two titles on the line.
  • Shields aims to become first woman to sell out State Farm Arena for a boxing match.
  • Shields overcame adversity to become one of the most decorated fighters in boxing history.
Two women posing in colorful outfits, one wearing a red jacket and the other a black lace-up top, with the text "CLARESSA SHIELDS" and "The GWOAT Is Coming for Kaye Scott — 'My Job Is to FINISH Her
Source: R1 Digital / R1

Boxing star Claressa Shields stopped by “MiAsia in The Midday” on Hot 107.9 Atlanta to deliver major news: she will face middleweight champion Kaye Scott on August 15 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The fight puts two championship belts on the line and positions Shields to make history in the city she now calls home.

For the bout, Shields is dropping down to 160 pounds to challenge Scott for her two titles. The matchup carries added weight beyond the belts. Shields is set to become the first woman to headline a boxing match at State Farm Arena, with a goal of selling out the venue to all 21,000 seats — a statement that would resonate well beyond the sport.

Throughout the conversation, Shields made clear that her ambition reaches far beyond a single night in the ring. “And what I want is to be the greatest before I die. I want to be able to accomplish everything,” she told MiAsia. That drive has defined a career built on titles across multiple weight classes, and the Atlanta card represents another major step toward cementing her legacy as the greatest women’s boxer of her generation.

The historic nature of the event was front and center. “I’m looking forward to being the first woman to headline at State Farm Arena for a boxing match,” Shields said. A sellout crowd in a city with deep cultural roots would mark a milestone for women’s boxing and for the sport in Atlanta.

Shields addressed her opponent directly, refusing to take Scott lightly despite the age gap. Scott is 42 years old with a record of 5 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw. “I’m not gonna overlook Kaye Scott because of her age,” Shields said. “August 15th, my job is to finish Kaye Scott. My job is to put on a big show for Atlanta and my job is to make a statement to where once this fight is over, they’ll be talking about it for weeks.” The comments set the tone for a fight she views as both a competitive test and a showcase moment.

Shields also opened up about her personal journey during the interview. Growing up in Flint, Michigan, she overcame early adversity — including the loss of a close friend to gun violence — to become one of the most decorated fighters in boxing history. She turned pro in 2016, despite being advised against it, and has since signed an $8 million deal and earned multiple million-dollar payouts, proving the doubters wrong at every turn.

Beyond the ropes, Shields continues to expand her business and creative footprint. Through Claressa Shields Promotions, she has fighters featured on the Atlanta card, giving up-and-coming talent a platform. She is also building her music venture, Wynn Records, while signing new artists. Her resume now includes acting, with three films already completed, along with modeling and new music on the way.

The August 15 event brings championship stakes, a potential record crowd, and a chance for Shields to add another historic chapter to her story. For Atlanta fight fans, the date is set — and the stage is hers to claim.

Claressa Shields is Coming For Kaye Scott’s Belts In History-Making ATL Match was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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