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Kai Cenat Is Back Like He Never Left, Social Media Reacts

Kai Cenat Reveals ‘Streamer University 2’ Faculty & Students

The moment was also a first for Cenat: his first-ever simultaneous broadcast across Twitch and YouTube.

Published on July 7, 2026
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  • Kai Cenat finally turned back on the lights and dusted off his ragged-looking chair inside the AMP collective house for his return to streaming. The moment was also a first for Cenat: his first-ever simultaneous broadcast across Twitch and YouTube.
  • Before announcing the names, he also took time to apologize to his ex-girlfriend, Gigi, admitting in a chat on both Twitch and YouTube that the way he handled the situation was immature and that he hadn't done enough to dispel the allegations lobbed against her.
Kai Cenat Is Back Like He Never Left, Social Media Reacts
Julian Hamilton /Kai Cenat / Streamer University 2

Kai Cenat’s fashion industry-inspired hiatus is over, and he is back with a bang with Streamer University 2. He has just revealed who we can expect to see “teaching” and who will be attending. He also made some other big announcements.

Kai Cenat finally turned back on the lights and dusted off his ragged-looking chair inside the AMP collective house for his return to streaming. The moment was also a first for Cenat: his first-ever simultaneous broadcast across Twitch and YouTube.

Building on the success of the inaugural Streamer University stream, which took place at the University of Akron campus and generated an astounding 27 million hours of total watch time, Cenat hopes to replicate that success annually, revealing during the stream that he plans on doing Streamer University every year as long as he is in front of the camera.

Before announcing the names, he also took time to apologize to his ex-girlfriend, Gigi, admitting in a chat on both Twitch and YouTube that the way he handled the situation was immature and that he hadn’t done enough to dispel the allegations lobbed against her.

Kai Cenat Finally Reveals The Faculty & Students For Streamer University 2

Finally, with that out of the way, Cenat finally revealed who would be participating in Streamer University 2 after an extensive process that saw over a million applications for people vying to fill the 100-150 seats available, giving them the opportunity to level up their streaming game.

As for the faculty, you can expect an all-star lineup of online talent to help school the streamers attending, and they include Agent00, Duke Dennis, Kaiya Cenat, Cinna, Maya Higa, The Sushi Dragon, Ludwig,Poudii, Pokimane, Adapt, and Lizzo.

Sounds lit.

We fully expect Streamer University 2 to do some huge streaming numbers.

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