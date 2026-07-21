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Kid Cudi & Kanye West Working On Friendship

Kid Cudi & Kanye West Working On Friendship

While Kid Cudi doesn't appear to be ready to work with Kanye West musically, the pair are in contact and repairing their friendship.

Published on July 21, 2026
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Kid Cudi and Kanye West have had a fruitful yet turbulent working relationship that has led to massive hits and public fallouts. Now, Kid Cudi says that he’s back in contact with Kanye West in a bid to repair their friendship.

Kid Cudi, 42, was on X at the top of this week, engaging candidly as he often does with his supporters. The public Q&A session on July 19 prompted a question from a fan about Cudder and Ye getting back together to work on music.

“Is there any chance that You and Ye will work together again? And when can we expect new Twitch streams?” asked the fan.

In a quote reply, Cudi wrote, “Im sure we will yea. Right now were rebuilding our friendship. I hit him a week ago to check in on him, today he hit me to check on me. No work talk. Just seeing how I was doing. It was nice.”

Cudi’s answer is a far cry from his stance on Ye just a year ago when the Cleveland rapper and vocalist appeared on CBS Mornings and expressed his disappointment in his former G.O.O.D. Music partner.

However, earlier this year, Cudi shouted out Ye during a stop on his Rebel Ragers Tour, performing the track “Reborn” from the two’s Kids See Ghosts collaborative project.

Stay tuned to see when new tracks will develop between Kid Cudi and Kanye West in the future.

Photo: Getty

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