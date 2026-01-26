Subscribe
Close
News

Kid Cudi & Jim Jones Disagree Over "Day n Nite" Origins

Kid Cudi & Jim Jones Disagree Over “Day n Nite” Origins Of Success

Jim Jones credits a remix he did of Kid Cudi's "Day n NIte" single for the Cleveland star's rise in the music industry, sparking a mild beef.

Published on January 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kid Cudi and Jim Jones are having a mild war of words that are centered on the origins of success regarding Cudi’s “Day n Nite” single. Jim Jones credits himself for the song’s success and for helping Kid Cudi become an established artist, sparking the current back-and-forth that also includes DJ Vlad.

Jim Jones was a guest on the No Cap Rap podcast earlier in the month and asserted that his delivering a remix version of Kid Cudi’s signature “Day n Nite” hit was the reason fans came to discover Cudi.

DJ Vlad, taking to social media, added to the claim by agreeing with Jones’ claim and adding his insider perspective by stating he was around Cudi and his crew at the time.

“People are roasting Jim Jones for saying he’s the reason Kid Cudi blew up, but he’s absolutely right,” Vlad began. “Nobody knew who Cudi was until Jim Jones did the Day & Night remix. Keep in mind, this was coming off the heels of Ballin – his biggest song ever.”

Vlad added, “I remember hanging out in the studio with Cudi and Plain Pat when Cudi told us that Jim tried to press him to sign over the song to him, which ultimately didn’t happen.”

A fan put Vlad’s comments on Cudi’s radar on X, which prompted him to quote-tweet with a response of his own.

“[H]ahaha aint nobody tryna hear what this bum has to say,” Cudi wrote, later taking to his Instagram Stories feed to share his side of things while adding he has love for Jones.

“You talking about how you were responsible for my success, is a lie,” Cudder began in the clips “You need to stop lying to people.”

He added, “You get on your little podcast, and you start gossiping and talking sh*t, and everybody on your podcast don’t know the truth, so they are agreeing with you. But if you look under the comments under that post, you’ll see people are letting you know what time it is.”

Cudi went on to say that “Day n Nite” already had legs because he posted it on his MySpace page, which had labels such as Motown Records and Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music courting him as a result.

On his X page, Cudi appears to be committed to moving on after making his Instagram address.

“I know theres conversations happening and responses but I made myself clear We dont get into internet back n forth. And we dont write essays in response. I said what I said and quite frankly, I dont really care if anyone thinks different,” read a post on Cudi’s X account.

Kid Cudi hammered the point home that he admired Jim Jones as an artist, but wants the record to reflect that he was well on his way before Jones’ remix of “Day n Nite.”

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

jim jones kid cudi

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Donald Trump x Nicki Minaj

    From Pink Prints To Red Hats: Nicki Minaj Says She's Attending The Trump Accounts Summit--'This Makes Me Very Happy'

    Bossip
    Desus Nice Los Angeles Magazine And Johnnie Walker Blue Label Celebrates Cord Jefferson And American Fiction At The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

    Prayers Up! Desus Nice Pays Tribute To His Mother While Announcing Her Passing

    Bossip
    Protests erupt in Minneapolis after federal agent shooting

    NBA Postponing Timberwolves—Warriors Game After Fatal Minneapolis Shooting Leaves Fans Uneasy

    Cassius Life
    U.S. Government Shutdown

    Trump's Removal Of A Philadelphia Slavery Exhibit Leads To Outrage

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    10 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trump White House Clowned For Not Knowing There Are No Penguins In Greenland

    Comment
    CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    CBP Commander Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With A Smoke Bomb

    Comment
    15 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    2025 The Root 100 Gala
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack

    Comment
    Trending
    Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26
    13 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No F*cks To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

    Comment
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    50 Cent Announces He Has ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Doc In The Works

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM
    8 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Andrew Tate & Other Alt-Right Dweebs Caught In 4K Vibing To Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song

    Comment
    26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Teaser Breaks Record For Most Likes & Views

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close