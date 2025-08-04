Subscribe
Kid Cudi Says He’s No Longer Doing Features For Other Artists

Taking to social media, Kid Cudi, in anticipation of his upcoming album, shared that he's moving on from seeking features and appears comfortable with the choice.

Published on August 4, 2025

Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere

Kid Cudi has been on quite the artistic journey since breaking out in 2008 with his massive, diamond-selling “Day ‘n’ Nite” single. Now preparing his 11th studio album, Free, Kid Cudi took to social media to say he’s no longer chasing features due to being rebuffed by past collaborators.

Kid Cudi, 41, took to social media over the weekend and shared that he’s no longer seeking features, opting to instead bet on himself.

From X:

Thus far, Kid Cudi hasn’t unveiled the tracklist for Free in full, but two tracks, “Grave” and “Neverland,” have been released as a two-pack single earlier this year.

No features, just me. I think im over features unless it happens organically. Theres people ive had on my albums that i havent talked to in years. Didnt promote the album, just went ghost. Makes me feel weird. So w this one, I was like, fuck that. I dont need anyone else on this one. Im enough to keep u engaged. some people need features. Not me.

Free will be released on August 22.

Photo: Getty

