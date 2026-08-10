Subscribe
Close
Politics

Obama & Larry David Recreate The Tan Suit "Scandal" Of 2014

Barack Obama & Larry David Hilariously Recreate The Tan Suit “Scandal” Of 2014

Republicans were desperate to make Obama look bad at the time, and him wearing a tan suit was what they chose to harp on...

Published on August 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Obama Makes Statement In The Briefing Room Of White House
Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Believe it or not, there was a time when President Barack Obama wearing a tan suit to a press conference was turned into a “scandal” by Fox News and right-wingers in 2014. Even though his predecessor, George W. Bush, wore a similar suit during his own presidential run, he didn’t have any swag to go with it, so no one noticed or cared.

Unfortunately for Obama, the tan suit combined with his swagger and aura proved to be too hot to handle for insecure Republicans and right-wingers, and they immediately called him “un-presidential” for daring to style and profile on the world stage. Now it seems we know where he got the idea to rock the “controversial” tan suit: none other than Larry David! Who knew?

For the season finale to Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, Larry David plays an aide to Barack Obama during his second term who convinced him to wear the “infamous” tan suit that led to many a snowflake melting down in anger. Reassuring Obama about his choice of attire, David confirms that Obama looked “Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good” before adding, “People are going to be talking about this for a long, long time.”

Boy did they ever. The tan suit “scandal” came years after right-wing media tried to paint Obama as an elitist who was out of touch with the American people for choosing mustard over ketchup on a hamburger during a visit to a restaurant in Virginia. No, seriously. That happened.

While the ridiculousness of right-wing media has been on display for more than a decade now, we do miss the days when Obama wearing a tan suit was considered the “worst” thing a president could do. Now we have a president who’s had 300 bank accounts closed due to money-laundering concerns, among many other impeachable offenses. No one on the right even blinks. Go figure.

Check out the hilarious Larry David and Barack Obama sketch below, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments section below.

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Dallas Wings v Minnesota Lynx

Olivia Miles Breaks Caitlin Clark Record As Rookie Of The Year Campaign Heats Up

Cassius Life
NBA: APR 08 Spurs at LA Clippers

Ben Simmons Is Back In Shape & Prepping A Comeback - Social Media Isn't Having It

Cassius Life
A woman in a pink dress smiling, and a man in a white hoodie performing on stage with a microphone.

Fans Are 'California Dream' Delighted By Jhené Aiko's Appearance In Larry June's Video, Think The Duo's Quietly Confirmed Their Orange Print Pairing

Bossip
Amiri's Milan flagship store grand opening asset

Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s 'A Little Less Heavy' As She Opens Up About Her New 'Act III' Era With Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama

Bossip
Trending
A man sitting on a couch in a room with graffiti-covered windows and a burning car outside, with the text "All Eyes on Shhh" displayed prominently.
8 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Pooh Shiesty’s New Album ‘All Eyes On Shiest’

Comments
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Entertainment  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk’s Legal Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music Video In Trial

Comments
A man with a beard embracing a woman with dark hair in a dimly lit restaurant or bar setting.
Entertainment  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Pinkchyu Confirms Drake Is Buying Her Mom A House

Comments
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lil Durk Hit With 4th Superseding Indictment Before Trial

Comments
Tribeca X Awards Ceremony- 2026 Tribeca Festival
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

A$AP Rocky Seemingly Confirms Tyler, The Creator’s Sexual Identity To Jason Lee

Comments
Trending
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Sends More Shots At JAŸ-Z And Roc Nation

Comments
Creators Inc NYE 2024
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake On Dating Show

Comments
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
drake  |  Written By Weso

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug “Went Over The Line” During Drake Date

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

NBA YoungBoy Is Done With America, Heads To South Korea

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close