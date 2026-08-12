Never Scared: Jalen Brunson Says Knicks Will Be Ready For LeBron James & 76ers On Opening Night

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It’s official! The New York Knicks will be hosting LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers for their season opener on Oct. 20. And while we’re sure that James and his new “super team” will be looking to spoil the decades-long-awaited ring ceremony and raising of a championship banner in Madison Square Garden, NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson promises the Knicks will be ready.

On Tuesday (Aug. 11), the NBA released its opening night schedule and decided it would be ratings gold to pit the newly revamped Philadelphia 76ers, who’ve added both LeBron James and Jaylen Brown over the summer, against the reigning NBA Champions, the New York Knicks. The move comes after reports suggested that the Knicks actually turned away LeBron’s camp when they expressed interest in having James join Brunson and his team for the next few seasons.

Ultimately settling on the Philadelphia 76ers, expect James to get a rowdy reception from the Garden faithful come opening night. But don’t be surprised if he rises to the occasion even at the big age of 41. Luckily for Knicks fans, we still have the NBA Finals MVP and reigning King of New York, Jalen Brunson, on the squad, and true to form, that man with the Mamba mentality is gearing up for a helluva night.

According to Newsweek, Brunson knows opening night is going to be one for the books. Although it’s still two months away, he and the Knicks will be prepared for battle.

Per Newsweek:

“Fireworks, for sure,” Brunson said. “They’re gonna be electric. They’re gonna be definitely a team to keep your eye on. I mean, they reloaded this year, so it’s gonna be a tough test. We’ll be ready.”

Asked about the sports “talking heads” who say the 76ers are now the team to beat, Brunson said, “rightfully so” due to them having “a lot of firepower.” However, that doesn’t mean he and the reigning champions are going to throw in the towel.

“We’re gonna focus on what we need to do, and we’ll see what happens,” the Knicks star said of the upcoming season.

We believe in you, King.

While some feel like the NBA sabotaged the Knicks’ opening night by making it all about LeBron James instead of the Knicks raising a championship banner, others love the match-up as they want to see a slugfest in hopes that Captain Clutch once again reminds the world why he’s the King of New York.

That being said, tickets for opening night haven’t officially gone on sale, but apparently season ticket holders are already selling their seats at ridiculous prices, including the cheapest at $2,000 for nosebleed seats. While that may seem like a bit much, you can bet your bottom dollar the house will be filled to capacity once tip-off gets underway.

What do you think about the Knicks opening the season against the new-look Philadelphia 76ers? Fair or foul? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.