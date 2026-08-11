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Lauren Boebert's Son Arrested For Child Sexual Exploitation

Lauren Boebert’s Son Busted On Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

He stands accused of producing, possessing, and sharing the sexually exploitative material.

Published on August 11, 2026
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  • Investigators revealed that Tyler Boebert, who was 18 at the time, could be seen having sex with an underage 17-year-old girl in a 43-second video.
  • While admitting that was her seed in the video, Boebert also copped pleas by claiming that her son had no idea he was being recorded at the time.
  • According to the affidavit, at least six other people, including four juveniles, may have committed crimes connected to the sexually explicit material, and their names are redacted.
Lauren Boebert's Son Arrested For Child Sexual Exploitation
Anna Moneymaker / Lauren Boebert

The Republican Party loves to bill itself as the party of family values, but its members always seem to be the exact opposite of that; case in point, the drama going on with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and her 21-year-old son, Tyler Boebert, who was arrested on Sunday on child sexual exploitation charges.

Raw Story reported on new details surrounding Boebert’s son and his alleged crimes. According to an affidavit obtained by The Denver Post, the investigation into Tyler Boebert began in 2024 after a Safe2Tell report claiming sexually explicit videos involving a minor were posted on Instagram.

Investigators revealed that Tyler Boebert, who was 18 at the time, could be seen having sex with an underage 17-year-old girl in a 43-second video.

He stands accused of producing, possessing, and sharing the sexually exploitative material.

Lauren Boebert Denied Her Son’s Involvement In Making The Video

While admitting that was her seed in the video, Boebert also copped pleas by claiming that her son had no idea he was being recorded at the time.

But the girl said aht aht aht and told investigators that Tyler Boebert made the video and, not only that, sent it to her phone.

According to the affidavit, at least six other people, including four juveniles, may have committed crimes connected to the sexually explicit material, and their names are redacted.

Per Raw Story:

“One person interviewed by the Garfield County sheriff’s deputy who investigated the incidents said videos were taken and shared back and forth to make others jealous,” the Post reported.

Boebert, of New Castle, was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond. He faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all felonies, and is scheduled to appear in Garfield County District Court on Aug. 19.

Welp.

Social Media Has Plenty of Thoughts On The Matter

As expected, social media is jumping all over Boebert. Honestly, it’s well deserved because of the moral high ground people like her and her fellow MAGA Republicans love to place themselves on.

Bruh.

You can see more reactions below.

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