'Marvel's Wolverine' PS5 Bundle Met With Online Criticism
Sink Your Claws Into ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ PS5 Bundle & Accessories
- PlayStation announces Marvel's Wolverine PS5 console bundle with unique claw-etched designs.
- Fans continue to express frustration over PlayStation's move away from physical discs.
- Upcoming Marvel's Wolverine game release date and pre-order details revealed.
The good folks at PlayStation aren’t letting the ongoing outcry over their move away from physical discs and price hikes stop them from announcing a new Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 console bundle.
Just like Spider-Man before him, Wolverine is also getting a PS5 console bundle, but his literally a cut above the webcrawlers.
The PS5 console that was packaged with Insomniac Games’ stellar Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game featured the original PS5 console with cover plates and a DualSense controller, playing on Spidey’s suit being engulfed in the symbiote, just like in the game.
Marvel’s Wolverine’s PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro Slim bundle features claw‑slash etchings across the yellow and black faceplates, taking their cue from the iconic X-Men costume.
There is also a DualSense controller with metallic detailing and a matching Pulse Elite headset.
But that’s not all; there is another bundle inspired by the Adamantium that covers Wolverine’s bones and makes his claws the lethal weapons we have all known them to be.
Now, if you already own either model of the PS5 console, don’t worry, you can cop the plates alone, as well as the controller and headset, via select retailers and PlayStation Direct.
Pre-Order & Pricing Details
The announcement of the bundle only means that we are inching closer to Marvel’s Wolverine’s September 15 release date.
The bundle will officially be available for pre-order on August 19 at 10 AM local time.
You can also try to buy a bundle when it drops on September 15, but keep in mind that quantities will be limited, so you can be sure they will sell out fast.
Here are the full pricing details via the PS Blog:
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle
- $649.99 US / £569.99 GBP/ €649.99 EUR / ¥96,980 JPY RRP
- DualSense Wireless Controller – Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition
- $84.99 US / £74.99 GBP/ €84.99 EUR / ¥12,480 JPY RRP
- PlayStation 5 Console Covers – Battle Yellow Limited Edition
- $74.99 US / £64.99 GBP / €74.99 EUR / ¥9,980 JPY RRP
- PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers – Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition
- $74.99 US / £64.99 GBP/ €74.99 EUR / ¥9,980 JPY RRP
- PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers –Marvel’s Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition
- $74.99 US / £64.99 GBP / €74.99 EUR RRP
- DualSense Wireless Controller – Marvel’s Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition
- $84.99 US / £74.99 GBP/ €84.99 EUR RRP
The Reactions To Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 Bundle Are Full of People Advocating For Physical Discs
We can’t front this bundle looks sick, and some agree. Still, we are sure the person running the PlayStation social accounts is trying their best to stay out of the comments because people are still stark raving mad about the company’s decision to move on from physical discs beginning January 2028.
It’s going to be interesting to see the reception Marvel’s Wolverine receives, sales-wise, in the current climate.
Until that day arrives, you can see more reactions below.