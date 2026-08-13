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Fear Of God Takes Legal Action Against Alleged Bootleggers

Fear Of God Takes Legal Action Against Alleged Essentials Bootleggers

Jerry Lorenzo is putting counterfeiters on notice.

Published on August 13, 2026
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Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2019-2020 : Day Three
Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Fear Of God is cracking down on what it claims is a counterfeit operation selling fake versions of its highly popular clothing.

As spotted on Complex, Jerry Lorenzo’s fashion company has taken legal action against several parties it accuses of manufacturing and selling counterfeit Fear Of God and Essentials products. According to federal court records, Fear Of God, LLC filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Grasager LLC, Grasager Shop Inc. and Angel Sebastian Grasager in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on May 8.

In the complaint, Fear Of God alleges the defendants were involved in “manufacturing, importing, exporting, advertising, marketing, promoting, distributing” and selling unauthorized products bearing the company’s trademarks. The brand argues the alleged counterfeits could confuse customers into believing they are purchasing legitimate Fear Of God merchandise while receiving products that do not meet the company’s quality standards.

The suit specifically points to online marketplaces and livestream shopping. According to the legal documents, alleged counterfeit products were offered through platforms including TikTok Shop and Whatnot, where independent sellers can reach consumers through storefronts and live auctions.

Fear Of God says its own investigators purchased merchandise displaying its trademarks during a TikTok livestream operated under the name Pavement Culture. When the order arrived, the company claims the pieces were counterfeit and that the package contained a return address connected to one of the defendants.

“Fear of God products have become targets for unscrupulous individuals and entities,” the company argues in the complaint, alleging that counterfeiters are attempting to benefit from the reputation Fear Of God has built around its name and trademarks. The legal filing also states that authorities later executed a search warrant at a location connected to the defendants, where alleged counterfeit Fear Of God products were seized.

For Fear Of God, the stakes extend beyond someone simply making a bootleg hoodie. The company argues counterfeit merchandise can create consumer confusion, cost it legitimate sales and damage the value of trademarks that have become synonymous with Lorenzo’s aesthetic.

Lorenzo launched Fear Of God in 2013, eventually expanding the company with Essentials, a more accessible line that has become one of the most recognizable labels in contemporary streetwear. The Fear Of God portfolio now also includes its Athletics line and collaborations spanning sports, footwear and luxury fashion.

This also isn’t the first time Fear Of God has gone to court over bootlegs. The company has previously filed trademark infringement cases against online sellers it accused of using its branding to move counterfeit merchandise. Court databases show Fear Of God has pursued numerous trademark cases over the years as it attempts to protect its intellectual property.

In the latest case, Fear Of God is seeking monetary relief tied to the alleged counterfeit sales, along with preliminary and permanent injunctive relief. The company has also requested a jury trial.

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