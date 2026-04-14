Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear Of God Eliminates CEO Role As Bastien Daguzan Exits

Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God is making a major change behind the scenes. Bastien Daguzan has left the company thus they are eliminating the CEO position.

As spotted on Hypebeast, Fear of God confirmed that Bastien Daguzan is stepping down after less than two years in the position, with the Los Angeles-based label also eliminating the CEO role from its organizational structure. Jerry Lorenzo is expected to take on a much larger presence in the day-to-day running of the company following the move.

The brand also issued a statement that framed the decision in deeper terms than a standard executive shuffle. “Our responsibility extends beyond the successes and failures of the tangible. We are committed to an eternal vision guided by alignment, intention, and consideration,” the statement reads. That wording makes it clear Fear of God wants this moment to be seen as a reset around purpose and identity, not just a business-side staffing change.

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For those who have followed the label for years, that approach lines up with how Fear of God has always moved. Jerry Lorenzo launched the brand in 2013 and turned it into one of the most recognizable names in luxury streetwear by doing things his own way. Fear of God built its reputation on elevated basics, oversized silhouettes, layered styling, muted tones, and a spiritual seriousness that helped separate it from trend-chasing fashion brands. It became a favorite among athletes, rappers, and celebrities, but its real strength has always been its point of view.

Over time, Lorenzo expanded the company beyond just the core luxury line. Essentials became a massive commercial success and helped bring the Fear of God look to a much wider audience without completely watering down the brand’s image. That balance between aspiration and accessibility is part of what made Fear of God such an important player in modern American fashion. It is also why any major executive move around the company gets attention.

As for Daguzan, he did not arrive at Fear of God as some unknown name. The fashion executive came into the role with a serious resume and a background rooted in European luxury. Before joining Fear of God in 2024, he had already built a reputation through leadership stints at brands including Jacquemus, Paco Rabanne, and Lemaire. He was viewed as the kind of operator who could help a founder-led label mature its business, strengthen distribution, and continue expanding globally.

That background made his hiring feel like a big statement at the time. Fear of God was clearly signaling that it wanted elite executive infrastructure to match the cultural cachet the brand already had. Daguzan’s role seemed to be about helping translate Jerry Lorenzo’s creative vision into long-term global growth, especially as the company continued building out its business across direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and its growing overall brand ecosystem.

Still, founder-led fashion houses often reach a crossroads. At a certain point, the question becomes whether outside executive structure enhances the brand or starts to compete with the founder’s instinct. Fear of God’s latest move suggests Lorenzo believes the next phase works best with fewer layers and more direct founder control. Instead of bringing in another executive to sit at the top, the company appears to be betting that its strongest path forward is one shaped more directly by the man who built it.

That does not necessarily mean Daguzan’s run should be seen as a failure. Sometimes these things are less about results and more about fit, timing, and how a brand wants to evolve. What is clear, though, is that Fear of God is making a statement by removing the CEO position entirely. In a fashion world where so many labels get swallowed by corporate polish, Jerry Lorenzo seems to be doubling down on vision, authorship, and the original DNA that made Fear of God matter in the first place.