Fear Of God Founder Jerry Lorenzo Says adidas Isn’t The Same Without Kanye

One of the culture’s most popular creatives is missing Kanye West. Jerry Lorenzo said that adidas isn’t the same, before quickly deleting the social media post. .

As spotted on High Snobiety the Sacramento, California native was out making moves while he was at Paris Fashion Week. Being at one of the industry’s most high-profile gatherings must have given him some nostalgia as he took to social media shortly after attending the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023 show. “VIRG… paris ain’t the same without you” he wrote which was a nod to the late great Virgil Abloh; former menswear designer at the luxury label.

The message continued with “YE… adi ain’t the same without you. miss my dudes”. He closed out caption with a heart emoji. This post was short lived though as he deleted it after publishing it but not before it received over 200 comments and roughly 20,000 likes. It is not clear why he withdraw the Instagram post but many assume that showing any support towards Kanye will automatically deem that Jerry Lorenzo is in agreement with the rapper’s antisemitism and outlandish views.

While the critically acclaimed designer has yet to explain the post it should be noted that Lorenzo has a history of speaking his mind on touchy subjects. In the past he has called out other brands who he sees as jacking Fear Of God’s signature minimalistic approach to athleisure wear. Additionally back in 2016 he denounced both gay marriage and abortion saying “yes, i am against gay marriage as the word of God speaks against homosexuality.”

You can see the since-deleted post about Virgil and Kanye below.