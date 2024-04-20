Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It ft. Sexyy Red “DAMN SHORTY,” Rod Wave “Numb” & More | Daily Visuals 4.19.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now Sexyy Red has been the talk of the town for a bevy of reasons, and though she tends to be overlooked due to the popularity of other female rappers such as Ice Spice and Megan Thee Stallion, Red continues to do her thing and steal the spotlight any chance she gets.

Lending her talents to Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It for their visuals to “DAMN SHORTY,” Sexyy Red and company hit the streets in some exotic automobiles before hitting up a fancy restaurant where they take in an elegant meal while smoking on some bud much to the “delight” of the waiters and host. Who’s telling them they can’t smoke indoors?

On the R&B tip, Rod Wave looks to spend some time with the homies and in his clip to “Numb” hosts a poker night with the fellas where they play cards and sip on some potion before hitting the Waffle House for some munchies.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mozzy, Gloss Up featuring Jacquees, and more.

CHIEF KEEF & MIKE WILL MADE-IT FT. SEXYY RED – “DAMN SHORTY”

ROD WAVE – “NUMB”

MOZZY – “RED NOSE BULLY”

GLOSS UP FT. JACQUEES – “RIDE HOME”

LOLA BROOKE – “NEIGHBORHOOD HERO”

KAMAIYAH – “CAN’T LOSE”

JHONNI – “BE DAT”

COUSIN STIZZ – “ON THE MUSCLE”

AJ TRACEY – “JOGA BONITO”