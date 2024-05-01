Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

An Arkansas judge just changed life for rapper Bankroll Freddie. He’s been found guilty of multiple gun and drug charges, stemming from an 2022 arrest.

According to THV11, the “Drip Like This” rapper was found guilty of one count of marijuana possession and distribution, possession and distribution of a controlled substance, one count of firearm possession in furtherance of drug trafficking, and using a communications facility in the furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. The ruling was filed earlier this month by the U.S. District Court in Eastern District Arkansas.

Though the Quality Control rapper was found guilty of the aforementioned charges, he was also cleared of numerous other charges that he was slapped with back in November of 2022 when he and 45 other associates were arrested as part of the federal investigations.

THV11 reports:

On Nov. 9, the Department of Justice announced three federal investigations that resulted in 45 arrests.

The operation focused on two gangs, the Every Body Killas (EBK) and the Loady Murder Mobb.

Freddie Gladney III, better known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested along with 34 EBK members which included his father, Freddie Gladney Jr.

Officials at the time said that the gang members “voluntarily and intentionally conspired” together to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, and marijuana.

Gladney III faced several drug charges related to the possession of cocaine and marijuana.

No word on what kind of prison time Freddie is facing, but given the gravity of the situation, we doubt he’ll be given probation or time served.

No word on what kind of prison time Freddie is facing, but given the gravity of the situation, we doubt he'll be given probation or time served.