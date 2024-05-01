Subscribe
Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Looks like J. Cole made the right decision by throwing in the towel before Kung-Fu Kenny began to throw haymakers...

Published on May 1, 2024

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

On Tuesday (April 30), Kendrick Lamar had social media collectively clutching their pearls after he laid down the murder game with his Drake diss record “Euphoria.” With all eyes turning to the Canadian actor-turned rapper, Drizzy quickly responded to the song, but in the most 2024 way possible.

Instead of releasing a response record (which everyone wants), Drake took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip from the popular ’90s film, 10 Things I Hate About You, in which Julia Stiles checked off a list of things she hated about someone she had a crush on in the film. An obvious reference to Kendrick’s bars in which he spit: “I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct.” The clip did little to move Hip-Hoppers who are eagerly waiting to see what Drake cooks up in the kitchen as the beef continues to heat up.

While this wasn’t the response fans were expecting from Drake (he’s apparently trying to laugh to keep from crying), rest assured that he will indeed clap back at some point as he sent a quick message to his man, DJ Akademiks saying, “See you soon.” While some assumed Drake had a joint in the chamber ready to deploy whenever K. Dot responded to “Push Ups” or his “Taylor Made Freestyle,” Drizzy is seemingly soaking in “Euphoria” before getting back in the booth to address Kendrick’s many critiques of him.

Drizzy really got his work cut out for him with this one. We know one thing for damn sure and that’s that Drake definitely won’t be using an AI version of Tupac on another song. He doesn’t want any legal smoke with the Shakur estate who’ve shown they have no interest in having the Hip-Hop legend participating in any new rap songs from beyond the grave.

The ball’s in Drizzy’s court now. One can only wonder how he plans on topping Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” and if that’s even possible at this point.

What do y’all think of Drake’s response to Kendrick’s latest diss track? Sound off in the comments section below.

