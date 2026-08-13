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Meg Thee Stallion Says Social Media Helps “Terrible Songs” Blow

Megan Thee Stallion Says Social Media Helps “Terrible Songs” Blow Up

Megan Thee Stallion is keeping it real about what she believes is one of the downsides of social media.

Published on August 13, 2026
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Source: JC Olivera/WireImage / JC Olivera/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion is keeping it real about what she believes is one of the downsides of social media.

The Houston Hottie has experienced firsthand how social media can turn a song into a massive hit. Her 2020 single “Savage” took over the internet during quarantine, with the viral Savage dance challenge becoming a cultural moment.

The song became so popular that Beyoncé hopped on the remix, taking it to even greater heights. The collaboration was major moment for Megan, especially as a fellow Houston native.

Now, Meg is pointing out what she believes is the negative side of social media when it comes to music. During a recent interview, the “WAP” rapper discussed artists who want fame without putting in the work to create quality music, arguing that social media has made it easier for them to find success.

“A lot of people want the fame without the hard work that goes into it. I mean, honestly, it’s a little bit easier to do that, though, now. You can go viral on Instagram and have a terrible song.”

While Megan has plenty to say about the current state of music, she’s also preparing to add to her own catalog. The rapper to be gearing up for the third installment of her self-titled album series after sharing a carousel of photos on social media, including slides that read “I’m Back” and “ACT: III.

The project would mark Megan’s first new music since “Lover Girl,” which dropped in October 2025. With Act III on the horizon, the Houston Hottie looks ready to remind fans what quality music sounds like.

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