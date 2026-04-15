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Megan Thee Stallion Expands Hot Girl Summer Swimwear Brand

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Brand Adds Men’s Smimwear & Pet Wear

The collection is available right now on Walmart.com, in-store locations, and MeganTheeStallion.com.

Published on April 15, 2026
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  • The Houston rapper posted on IG announcing that her Hot Girl Summer brand will now feature men's swimwear and pet wear, in addition to bikinis.
  • The collection features one-piece swimsuits, bikinis, swimsuit coverups, swimming trunks, and tank tops for men, plus barkini sets and dog tees for pets.
Megan Thee Stallion x Hot Girl Summer
Megan Thee Stallion / Hot Girl Summer

This summer at the beach and poolside is going to be a scorcher thanks to Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer swimwear collection.

Megan Thee Stallion is currently heating up Broadway as the first-ever female version of Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and now she can add an affordable swimwear collection to that growing list of accomplishments.

The Houston rapper posted on IG announcing that her Hot Girl Summer brand will now feature men’s swimwear and pet wear, in addition to bikinis.

The video showcased the vibrant pieces designed by Thee Stallion that feature Hot Girl Summer and Hot Boy Summer for the fellas written on them, while also announcing the collection is available right now on Walmart.com, in-store locations, and MeganTheeStallion.com.

“I really wanted to expand my reach with this year’s collection and bring everyone into my Hot Girl Universe. Our brand is all about inclusivity, so it was important for me to design pieces for everyone to kick off the summer in style. It’s going to be so much fun seeing the Hotties and their pets wearing their matching looks,” Thee Stallion said in a statement to Complex.

The collection features one-piece swimsuits, bikinis, swimsuit coverups, swimming trunks, and tank tops for men, plus barkini sets and dog tees for pets.

You can get a detailed look at the collection below.

Megan Thee Stallion x Hot Girl Summer
Source: Megan Thee Stallion / Hot Girl Summer
Megan Thee Stallion x Hot Girl Summer
Hot Girl Summer
Megan Thee Stallion x Hot Girl Summer
Source: Megan Thee Stallion / Hot Girl Summer
Megan Thee Stallion x Hot Girl Summer
Hot Girl Summer
Megan Thee Stallion x Hot Girl Summer
Hot Girl Summer

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fashion megan the stallion

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