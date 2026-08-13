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Diddy Moved Out Solitary Confinement Following Prison Fight

It has been reported that Diddy has been released from solitary confinement following an altercation with another inmate. 

Published on August 13, 2026
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P Diddy At HMV inLondon
Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

It has been reported that Diddy has been released from solitary confinement following an altercation with another inmate. 

Puff reportedly remained in confinement after a fight broke out between him and another prisoner in July. According to TMZ, the altercation allegedly began after the inmate insulted Diddy. The situation reportedly started with an exchange of words and some pushing before the two inmates began throwing hands.

Correctional officers quickly intervened and broke up the altercation.

Since then, the fallen music mogul had remained in “the hole,” with no official word on whether he would face any additional punishment for the incident. Any additional disciplinary action could potentially impact the conditions of his incarcerations or his project release date.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month federal sentence after being convicted in 2025. He was acquitted of the racketeering and sex trafficking charges brought against him.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diddy’s current projected release date is February 2028. For now, Diddy remains behind bars as he serves out the remainder of his federal sentence.

Meanwhile, a recent sighting gave the public its first glimpse of Diddy behind bars. He was spotted walking the prison yard with a noticeably grayer head of har and beard. Marking the first time the fallen music mogul has been seen since beginning his sentence.

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