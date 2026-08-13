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USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors & Marines Are Going Through It

Family Members of Sailors & Marines Sound Alarm About Deteriorating Conditions Aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

The US Lincoln and its crew are currently in their ninth month at sea and have spent 250 consecutive days at sea without making land, a record for an aircraft carrier in modern times.

Published on August 13, 2026
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  • Sailors making suicide attempts due to exhaustion and poor living conditions on the ship.
  • Deployment extended repeatedly, denying crew much-needed rest and time on land.
  • Navy leadership promises more mental health resources, but families demand the sailors be brought home.
U.S. Conducts Blockade Operations Near Strait Of Hormuz
Handout / U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln

If you take the word of Donald Trump and his DEI hire of a Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the military is the strongest it has ever been, but according to families and some active sailors, that is far from the truth.

Spotted on Stars and Stripes, family members of the approximately 5,000 sailors and Marines currently on the USS Abraham Lincoln are sounding the alarm about the deteriorating mental health of their loved ones as they are currently being pushed to their limits due to their extremely long and record-breaking deployment due to Trump’s war with Iran, which there seems to be no end in sight for.

According to the website, sailors have made multiple attempts to jump overboard due to deteriorating conditions aboard the Lincoln.

The US Lincoln and its crew are currently in their ninth month at sea and have spent 250 consecutive days at sea without making land, a record for an aircraft carrier in modern times.

According to MS Now’s reporting, the 5,000-plus crew only had two days on land, Guam in December and Oman in July, and that Lincoln’s deployment was supposed to end in May, but was extended due to Trump and Hegseth’s poor handling of the conflict with Iran.

Family Members Reveal Details of What’s Happening On The USS Lincoln

The family members expressed concerns about the sailors and Marines to Navy leadership on Thursday, specifically Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao and other senior officials, during an intense town hall meeting, according to two spouses who were in attendance.

Per Stars and Stripes:

In one case, a spouse tearfully told officials she had received a message that same day from her husband saying, “he hopes he doesn’t wake up tomorrow,” according to one of the estimated 200 attendees at the San Diego town hall meeting.

Officials presiding over the meeting didn’t directly respond to that or similar statements but stressed that sailors aboard the ship had access to mental health workers, as well as chaplains and doctors, the spouse said.

Those officials also said the service was working to send more mental health professionals to the ship, the spouse added. The worries expressed at Thursday’s meetings echo those raised independently with Stars and Stripes by sailors and family members in recent weeks.

Interviews with active duty sailors and family members plus social media posts from crew members paint a picture of declining morale among the sailors, exhaustion, unhygienic conditions, no fresh food, suicidal thoughts, and in one instance, one crew member being stopped from jumping overboard.

Bruh.

Social Media Is Calling For The Sailors & Marines To Be Brought Back Home

Reactions have been coming in about the drama on the USS Lincoln, with many concerned about the well-being of the sailors and Marines and calling for them to be sent home.

We will keep these poor sailors and Marines in our thoughts.

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