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Daily Visuals 8.26.26

De La Soul ft. Nas “Run It Back!,” Busta Rhymes & J Dilla ft. D’Angelo “This Woman” & More | Daily Visuals 8.28.26

De La Soul and Nas show the masses what MC's are all about and Busta Rhymes keels the memories of J Dilla and D'Angelo alive. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on August 28, 2026
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Camp Bestival 2026 - Sunday
Source: Leon Neal / Getty

Back in November of last year, iconic Hip-Hop group De La Soul released their tenth studio LP, Cabin In The Sky (RIP Trugoy) and though it was overlooked by today’s generation of Hip-Hoppers, us older heads appreciated the project as it took us back to a simpler time when lyrics, content, and originality reigned supreme. Now all these months later the De La decided to breath life into one of the album’s standout tracks featuring a fellow Hip-Hop legend who too has withstood the test of time.

Linking up with Nas for the visuals to “Run It Back!,” De La Soul and the Queensbridge King utilize old school visual graphics and imagery that helped De La Soul standout from the rest in the 90’s while they spit their bars and show the world that MC artistry is still in high-demand and just as important today as it was back in the 90’s.

Keeping with that OG NY flavor, Busta Rhymes continues to demonstrate that he too has a lot left in the tank and for his J Dilla and D’Angelo assisted clip to “This Woman,” the Brooklyn OG woo’s a beautiful young woman with his rhymes and style while she stares into the camera and shows how seductive a woman’s glare alone can be.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work form Millyz featuring GNipsey, Swae Lee featuring French Montana, and more.

DE LA SOUL FT. NAS – “RUN IT BACK!”

BUSTA RHYMES & J DILLA FT. D’ANGELO – “THIS WOMAN”

MILLYZ FT. GNIPSEY – “FIRE ON IT”

SWAE LEE FT. FRENCH MONTANA – “SUITCASE”

BENNY THE BUTCHER & FUEGO BASE – “LIKE IT IS”

YASIIN BEY – “PRIORITY”

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BJRNCK & FETTY WAP – “RADIO LOVE”

OMARION – “WORK OF ART”

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