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James Gunn Says ‘Superman: Man Of Tomorrow’ Has Wrapped Filming

Gunn has a lot riding on this given the reception that 'Supergirl' got this past July...

Published on August 27, 2026
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David Corenswet As 'Superman'
Source: @JamesGunn / Instagram

It’s no secret that James Gunn-rebooted DCU needs a big win badly following the major flop that was Supergirl this past July. And while HBO’s Lanterns is doing what it can to keep interest in the DCU going, fans are hoping his upcoming Superman Sequel can help right the struggling ship.

Whether or not that will be the case is anyone’s guess, but what we do know is that principal photography on Superman: Man Of Tomorrow has just wrapped. Director James Gunn took to social media to share the news and the feelings behind the last day of shooting. Posting pictures of the cast and crew on their last day of shooting, Gunn wrote, “That’s a wrap on principal photography for #ManofTomorrow. Truly a joyful experience and I have immense gratitude to my cast and crew.”

Sounds promising.

While details about the film’s story and plot are unknown at this point, we know that the film will feature Superman (David Corenswet) teaming with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) to take on Brainiac (Lars Eidinger) with the help of Supergirl (Milly Alcock) and the Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña) and other superheroes that were introduced in 2025’s Superman. Whether or not Jason Momoa’s Lobo makes a guest cameo is anyone’s guess, but rumors don’t seem to be placing the actor anywhere near the set of Man Of Tomorrow. So probably not.

Are you excited to see what James Gunn has been cooking with Superman: Man Of Tomorrow come summer 2027? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

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