Subscribe
Close
fat joe

Biggest Takeaways From Fat Joe’s New Album ‘Organized Rhyme’

Check out our early takeaways from Fat Joe’s new album, Organized Rhyme.

Published on August 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A group of people, mostly men, posing together in a black and white photograph. The sign above them reads "ORGANIZED RHYME".
Source: @FatJoe / Instagram

Fat Joe released his new album, Organized Rhyme.

It’s definitely Crack season across the board Alongside Jadakiss, Joe has built one of the most popular Hip-Hop podcasts with The Joe & Jada Show, welcoming A-list guests like Allen Iverson, Cardi B, Clipse and many more.

Joey cracking the mic in the podcast world isn’t the only thing he’s been doing. The New York MC is back in the booth, giving his day ones something new to listen to. Two years after releasing The World Changed On Me, Joe is back with another project.

The new album comes with an impressive feature list, including CeeLo Green, Jadakiss, Yung Miami and Pusha T.

Fat Joe isn’t the only one in his family stacking wins. His daughter, Azzy Milan has been doing her big one as well.

Through her own platform, Azzy has been vlogging and even stepped onto the red carpet this year for the BET Awards.

Fat Joe and the family are continuing to rack up the wins, and now fans have some new music to add to the mix. Check out our early takeaways from Joe’s new album, Organized Rhyme, below.

The subject matter on each record is so on-point, Crack is speaking about his current life. We love that.

Fat Joe made it clear on “2 Plots,” despite any negativity around DJ Khaled’s name, he stands beside him.

Jadakiss has the best verse on the project with his appearance on “The Aroma.”

Mike Dean x Cool & Dre’s production on “Heavy Price” is top-tier.

Best Song: “2 Plots”

Related Tags

album Fat Joe jadakiss

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

A woman with long, dark curly hair wearing a white dress and large diamond earrings smiling at the camera at a red carpet event.

Social Media Erupts With Hilarious Reactions To Kenya Moore’s Suspected Cosmetic Sorcery

Bossip
A man in a gray coat stands outside a Costco wholesale store, with customers visible inside the store.

Virgil Abloh's “Rolling In His Grave” Because Off-White Is In Costco? Westside Gunn Thinks So

Cassius Life
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 158

Bossip
A pair of red sneakers with a textured, patterned upper against a dark background.

Everything We Know About The Air Jordan 41 Sneaker

Cassius Life
Trending
Grand Theft Auto VI
15 Items
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Cyberleek Takes Us Inside The Strip Club In Latest ‘GTA 6’ Leak

Comments
Pentagon Updates Valor Awards For Marines Who Served At Abbey Gate In Afghanistan
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Number Of Soldiers Leaving Hegseth’s Military “Skyrocketing”

Comments
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-JUSTICE-EPSTEIN
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Missing Epstein Files Found On Popular File-Sharing Site

Comments
A woman with curly black hair wearing a black outfit and large hoop earrings poses in front of a pink and white backdrop with the text "THE IMPACT ATLANTA".
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Alleged Sex Tape Of Ari Fletcher & “Mystery Man” Leaks

Comments
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk’s Trial Gets Underway With Prosecutors Presenting Key Evidence

Comments
Trending
Jay-Z Gives Back to His Community for Mother's Day
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Dame Dash Shares Last Texts With Aaliyah Before Her Death

Comments
66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Zül-Qarnain Says India Royale Remained “Composed” During Lil Durk Trial

Comments
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.
News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk Allegedly “Didn’t Like People Trolling Him” After King Von’s Death, OTF Jam Testifies

Comments
JT "City Cinderella" Release Party
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Quality Control’s Pierre “P” Thomas Hospitalized In ICU After Heart Attack: Report

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close