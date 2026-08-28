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Lake America Earns Donald Trump A Well-Deserved Dragging

Donald Trump Hilariously Trolled After Renaming Lake Ontario

Published on August 28, 2026
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  • After the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, gave Trump a dose of his own medicine and told him to kiss his a** Trump childishly retaliated by signing an executive order renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America.
  • Well, the moment isn't getting the reaction he hoped from Americans, who are siding with the Canadians and clowning Orange Mussolini, and blasting him with memes.
President Trump Signs Executive Order To Rename Lake Ontario as "Lake America"
Andrew Harnik / Donald Trump / Lake America

Donald Trump isn’t done rebranding things in the name of stupidity. First it was the Gulf of Mexico, now it’s Lake Ontario, and it’s all because his ego is fragile.

The so-called “deal maker” got sonned by Canada after starting another stupid trade war with our neighbors to the north and trade partner after negotiations between the two countries epically collapsed, with the US slapping new 50% tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of Canadian goods.

After the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, gave Trump a dose of his own medicine and told him to kiss his a** Trump childishly retaliated by signing an executive order renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America.

We wished we were joking.

In response to the decision, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement:

The name Lake Ontario comes from the Wendat word Ontari’io, which, appropriately, means “the lake is beautiful, the lake is big”.

The name is more than 400 years old, predating both the Confederation of Canada and the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America.

We know that America is changing. Their trading relationships, their foreign policies, their national monuments, their hydronyms.

Canadians also know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario – then, now and always.

Well, the moment isn’t getting the reaction he hoped from Americans, who are siding with the Canadians and clowning Orange Mussolini, and blasting him with memes.

LOL, son.

You can see more reactions below.

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