The Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight drew the masses to Las Vegas. That includes Diddy and former Bad Boy Records protege Ma$e.

Historically one of Hip-Hop’s favorite collaborative tandems, the New York duo treated party goers at Foxtail Pool Club to a live performance of “Mo Money Mo Problems,” with Lil Wayne making a surprise appearance to provide the ad-libs.

See a clip below.

[via LilWayneHQ]

Photo: YouTube