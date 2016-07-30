Amber Rose Asked Wiz Khalifa For Sperm, Put His Babies On Her Face [VIDEO]

Amber Rose is wild. On the latest episode of The Amber Rose Show, she detailed how she went to North Carolina to see Wiz Khalifa perform and ended up with “babies” on her face.

Apparently Amber really wants to have another baby with the “Black & Yellow” rapper and has been asking him for his sperm. We were thinking maybe it was taken out of context, but it really seems that Amber told the world how Wiz curved her on impregnating her and instead skeeted in her face.

We couldn’t make this ish up if we tried. Watch for yourself below.

—

Photo: screen cap