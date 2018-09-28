Kodak Black “If I’m Lyin, I’m Flyin,” Blac Youngsta “Pull Up” & More | Daily Visuals 9.28.18

Kodak Black’s been home for just a few months and though he’s been calling out other rappers with threats of putting hands on them he’s also been laying down new material in-between.

For his first post-prison clip Kodak Black releases the visuals to “If I’m Lyin, I’m Flyin” which features the Florida rapper enjoying post-prison lavish life with his family, friends and on the beach. Take nothing for granted and live every moment like it’s your last.

Blac Youngsta meanwhile throws a wild and turnt up party in the burbs that surely would’ve got the cops called on him in real life for his clip to “Pull Up.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Thutmose featuring Desiigner, Jordan Ward, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “IF I’M LYIN, I’M FLYIN”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “PULL UP”

THUTMOSE FT. DESIIGNER – “OKOK”

JORDAN WARD – “NISSANVERSACOUPE”

LEON BRIDGES – “IF IT FEELS GOOD”

MOZZY – “WALK UP”

BROCKHAMPTON – “NEW ORLEANS”

YUNG MAL & LIL QUILL – “LAUNDRY”

KUSHY CARLITO – “ONLY OPTION”

FAITH CHILD – “THAT WAS THEN”

J. MORGAN FT. MONET – “REAL LOVE”

DOE BOY – “2 SMOOVE”